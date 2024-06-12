The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is a very young college — it was created in 2013 and welcomed its first class in fall 2015. UTRGV offers more than 100 programs at various levels, including bachelor's degrees in subjects like addiction studies and marine biology for nearly 26,000 undergraduates. The university is also home to the Smart Hospital, a 15,000-square-foot simulation center complete with an ICU, emergency room and birthing room.

Students here get some serious bang for their buck: the average annual cost is around $8,000, less than half the median cost for all four-year schools. Nearly all first-year students qualify for some type of grant or scholarship, receiving an average of $11,500 per year in aid.

Outside of the classroom, students can show off their school spirit by joining the co-ed cheer, dance and mascot teams. UTRGV has more than a dozen sports teams and holds its homecoming festivities in February. The school recently unveiled the look of its mascot, the Vaquero, whose outfit was designed and chosen by students.