Ramapo College has made a name for itself in the 50 years since its foundation in 1969. This public liberal arts college offers approximately 40 undergraduate programs, including business, psychology, and journalism programs.

The class sizes run relatively small with a 16:1 faculty to student ratio, which allows for face-to-face interactions with professors. Money estimates the net price of a Ramapo degree at about $155,000, before accounting for any state or federal financial aid. About two-thirds of first-year students receive grants or scholarships, qualifying for an average of $13,000 per year in aid.

The campus, located in a wealthy corner of New Jersey, is only about an hour's drive from New York City and roughly 20 minutes from a part of the Appalachian Trail on the Ramapo Mountains. For those people looking to stay busy while on campus, there are more than 100 student groups including a beekeeping club, culinary and pastry club, and fitness groups. Plus, there is an active Greek life with 25 fraternities and sororities.