The College of Saint Benedict, in central Minnesota, is the only Benedictine college for women in the U.S. It partners with a nearby men's school, Saint John's University, to share academic programs and provide access to resources on both campuses. (Its students are known as "Bennies," while Saint John's students are called "Johnnies.")

The school admits students of all religions, and nearly half are Catholic. The school boasts a high graduation rate compared to many other Minnesota colleges, both public and private. Popular academic programs among the school's 37 majors and 40 minors include elementary education, nursing and psychology, and Saint Benedict also has a noted fine-arts program. Cheering on the Division III football team of Saint John's is a highlight of the campus experience. Bennies have 11 of their own sports teams to play on, plus joint clubs with Saint John's, like art club or ballroom dance club.

Other traditions on campus include a polar bear plunge in Lake Sagatagan during the frigid Minnesota winter and an annual maple syrup festival. With a campus surrounded by forests and lakes, outdoor recreational activities are also popular.