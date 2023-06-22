Given the beauty of many New England campuses, it can be hard to stand out on looks alone. College of the Holy Cross does it, though. Routinely cited as one of the region's most beautiful colleges, Holy Cross is a Jesuit school that awards undergraduate degrees only.

Economics, political science and psychology are popular majors, and the college also has an outstanding Classics department. Though it recently backed away from its need-blind admissions policy, Holy Cross still vows to meet 100% of demonstrated financial need for accepted students.

Students go on to earn impressive salaries in their first several years after college — median early career earnings are about $84,000 a year. The school has an active and engaged alumni base, and counts among its famous graduates Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Edward P. Jones, founder of the Ringer Bill Simmons and Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Curious about campus but unable to visit? Check out the college's four webcams, which stream 24/7 from spots like Linden Lane and the Hogan Courtyard.