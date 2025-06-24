Bethel University, founded as a Baptist seminary in 1871, still teaches with an evangelical perspective, although it offers a variety of degree programs in addition to theological studies. The university's 247-acre campus is in Arden Hills, Minn., about 20 minutes from downtown St. Paul.

The student body totals about 3,500, with more than 2,500 undergrads. As may be expected at an evangelical school, religion plays a large role in campus life. In addition to organizing optional worship services and running prayer groups, Campus Ministries sends students on mission trips to work with local churches and agencies throughout the world. Students repair homes in Appalachia, dig trenches in Honduras and spread the gospel in Belize.

On the academic side, popular majors at Bethel include business administration and management, nursing, and psychology. The university also serves students with intellectual disabilities with its two-year BUILD (Bethel University Inclusive Learning and Development) program. This program offers students the opportunity to live on campus while engaging in a career-oriented curriculum.

The school offers 18 Division III athletic programs; however, many students choose more leisurely alternatives such as the nine-hole frisbee golf course on campus or the mile-long nature trail that runs along Lake Valentine.