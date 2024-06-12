St. Joseph's University is a private institution with campuses in Brooklyn and on Long Island. The university's education degrees are popular, particularly a program for special education teachers. And its Dillon Child Study Center, created in 1934, was one of the first teaching labs for preschools on the East Coast.

The university offers more than 50 majors to over 3,000 undergraduates. Students say their instructors appear to take classes seriously, which aligns with the student-faculty ratio of 12:1. St. Joseph's six-year graduation rate is 78%, which is 15% higher than schools that serve similar populations, according to Money's analysis.

The Brooklyn campus is within walking distance of many cultural attractions, including the Brooklyn Academy of Music and Brooklyn Museum of Art, and it's a 20-minute subway trip into Manhattan. The Bears participate in basketball, soccer and volleyball, among other sports. During Halloween, Dillon children can be seen trick-or-treating around campus.