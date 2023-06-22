Founded in 1832, Wabash College remains one of a handful of all-male liberal arts colleges in the U.S. Its student body is small, with an enrollment of just under 900. Class sizes are small, as well, with three-fourths having fewer than 20 students.

The workload can be tough, but with a low student-faculty ratio, students should have easy access to professors. Wabash offers 40 academic programs, including dual-degree arrangements for engineering with Columbia, Purdue and Washington University in St. Louis.

Wabash students can take their pick of over 70 organizations — try out the Brewing Club, write for the weekly newspaper The Bachelor or play on a variety of sports teams like the Ultimate Frisbee Club.

Greek life is popular among the men at Wabash; more than half the student body are members of one of the 10 national fraternities on campus. Nearly all students get a grant to reduce the college's sticker price. Students have to abide by what's called the gentleman's rule: "The student is expected to conduct himself at all times, both on and off campus, as a gentleman and a responsible citizen."