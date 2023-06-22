The University of Connecticut has over 18,000 undergrads and a sprawling campus, which means that students' overall experience relies a lot on finding a niche. In addition to the Storrs campus, there are a handful of satellite campuses across Connecticut, located in Hartford, Stamford, Avery Point and Waterbury. Academically, UConn is consistently ranked among the best public schools in the Northeast, and given that it offers more than 100 majors, it's likely to have an academic program suited to almost anyone. Students can take their pick of extracurricular organizations, too, which range from the birding club to the concrete canoe association.

Though UConn is big, students come together for Greek parties, concerts and athletic events. The Huskies are a major draw for UConn, and big games are huge, weekend-long events that draw almost the entire student body. The men’s basketball team claims an impressive five NCAA titles. But it’s the women's team that is the definition of a sports dynasty, with undefeated seasons, back-to-back championships (in fact, it was once four in a row) and a record 11 national titles.

Next time you're on campus, stop by the Dairy Bar, which sells ice cream made at UConn's Creamery. Flavors include blueberry cheesecake, coffee espresso crunch and Husky tracks (vanilla with peanut butter cups and a fudge swirl).