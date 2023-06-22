Students at this small Baptist university in southwestern Ohio can take their pick of scores of majors, ranging from economics to music to forensic science. All, however, must include a 15-credit-hour Bible minor. The school describes its academics as “Christ-centered,” firmly aligns itself with “the authority and inerrancy of Scripture” and vows to provide students with “a high-quality education that prepares them to succeed wherever God leads them.”

Weekday chapel attendance is mandatory, and students are encouraged to participate in a variety of ministries, including mission trips, musical groups and community-based service. Cedarville scores well in Money’s ratings for its affordability; about 88% of students receive grants.

Popular undergraduate majors include nursing, mechanical engineering and early childhood education. Students interested in off-campus or international programs might consider Cedarville’s D.C. Semester, Semester in Spain, or a selection of semester-long international social work programs offered to juniors and seniors.

The school also takes a strict conservative approach to student behavior. According to the Cedarville handbook, students are not allowed to drink or smoke, clothing must be modest, and same-sex relationships are prohibited.