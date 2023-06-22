California State University, Sacramento, also known as Sac State, is located on a beautiful 300-acre campus nestled just outside of California's capital. The Arbor Day Foundation has named it "Tree Campus USA" for several consecutive years, thanks to the 3,500 trees that cover the campus.

Sac State offers roughly 55 undergraduate majors within eight academic colleges. The most popular majors at Sac State include business administration, criminal justice and corrections, and communication and media studies. The college's criminal justice program is one of the largest in the nation and often receives more applications than it can accept, making it a competitive major. The university has a fairly high admissions rate, accepting about 94%% of applicants. The graduation rate of 68% is about 11% higher than expected based on colleges that enroll students of similar academic and economic backgrounds, and students can expect median early career earnings around $61,000 a decade after enrolling.

Sports aren't huge at Sac State, but the university offers 18 intercollegiate sports teams. Although it is a comparatively "young" campus — it was founded in 1947 — Sac State is rumored to have a haunted theater hall where a friendly spirit regularly disrupts play openings.