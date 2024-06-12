Bryant University, a private school in New England, is more than 150 years old, but it prides itself on innovation and making a difference. The school specializes in pairing business with the arts and sciences, offering about 100 courses of study and classes taught by faculty. It also has the Sophomore International Experience, during which students can witness culture and commerce firsthand in another country.

Stateside, nearly all students take part in internships, and, as far as jobs go, Bryant has a recruiting program that hosts career fairs and on-campus interviews.

Although it has a high cost of attendance, its graduate outcomes are impressive. Median early career earnings are nearly $90,000 — far higher than the national median — and the university has placed well in several outside measures of return on investment.

The quiet campus in Smithfield, R.I., leads some students to complain about the social scene, but those seeking off-campus thrills are just a short trip away from Providence and Boston. Make sure you're back at the university, though, for the annual duck race during Family and Friends Weekend.