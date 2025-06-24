Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota is affiliated with the De La Salle Christian Brothers, a Catholic order with a mission of teaching and education. Among the more than 40 undergraduate majors offered, business, health professions (including a unique health and humanities interdisciplinary major) and psychology have the highest enrollments.

The school follows a Lasallian tradition of valuing critical thinking, writing and problem-solving skills while stressing service and social justice. All undergraduates are required to complete a core curriculum that includes a writing seminar and a course called “Thinking Theologically” during the first year. After that, students are required to take at least one course each in philosophy, theology, math, literature, history and arts, computer science, natural sciences and social sciences.

All freshmen get a scholarship from the school to help reduce the cost of attendance. That helps the university score well in Money’s affordability bucket. With an estimated net price of a degree under $120,000 (not factoring in federal or state grants), Saint Mary’s is particularly competitive on price when compared to other small, private colleges.