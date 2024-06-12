The University of Rochester is a private research university in upstate New York, with about 12,000 students, half of which are undergraduate students.

The school has a high sticker price; Money estimates the net price of its undergraduate degree to exceed $230,000. However, the university's results are impressive. According to the school, 90% of students graduate within six years, and median early-career earnings total $75,000 — better than the national average for four-year schools.

Students come from all 50 states and about 130 countries around the world. Undergraduates can choose from some 75 majors in the School of Arts & Sciences, Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, School of Nursing, Warner School of Education, School of Medicine and Dentistry, Simon Business School, and the world-famous Eastman School of Music.

The 154-acre main campus sits along the Genesee River, a short walk from downtown Rochester, and is known for its distinctive brick architecture. The majority of students live on campus, and students tend to be highly involved in campus life. Approximately 92% of students are part of clubs or organizations, and students can also participate in Greek life or cheer on one of the school's 22 NCAA Division III teams.