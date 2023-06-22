Saint John's University, in central Minnesota, is a Catholic school for men that partners with a nearby women's school, College of Saint Benedict. "Bennies" — students at the women's college — and "Johnnies" share academic programs and have access to resources on both campuses. The school's more than 1,600 undergrads are of all religions, but most of them are Catholic. Popular options among the school's roughly 40 majors and 40 minors include global business leadership, biology and accounting.

Cheering on the Division III football team is a highlight of the campus experience. The school's former beloved coach, John Gagliardi, won more football games than any other college coach. Other fun traditions include the Fruit at the Finish Triathlon and an annual Maple Syrup Festival.

With a campus surrounded by forests and lakes, outdoor recreational activities are also popular. First-year students live in one of two residence halls on campus, and students can opt to participate in a living-learning community that combines residential life with educational engagement.

Students praise the school's commitment to teaching the Catholic faith and to providing a community within the church. A decade after starting college, federal data shows alumni have median salaries of about $75,400. That’s above the salary predicted based on the college’s student body, Money finds.