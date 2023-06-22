Simpson College wants you to have a good, rich liberal arts education — at a price you can actually afford. It notes that nearly every student who attends the college receives some form of grant or scholarship.

The college, about 18 miles south of Des Moines, offers more than 80 majors, minors and special programs. The liberal arts curriculum focuses on “embedded skills,” such as critical thinking and intercultural communication, and requires courses in seven “areas of engagement.”

The school presents a wide variety of opportunities beyond the classroom as well. Art students can study at an affiliated school in Florence, Italy; history majors can intern at the Iowa History Center on campus. Simpson is also home to the Des Moines Metro Opera, a professional opera company, where SC music students can work as interns during the group’s summer festival.

Each spring term, classes are canceled for Campus Day, a tradition that dates back to 1889. Students and faculty are encouraged to celebrate the college by giving back through service projects on and off campus.