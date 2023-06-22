Gustavus Adolphus College pays homage to its Swedish heritage by hosting the annual Nobel Conference, which has brought Nobel laureates to campus since 1963.

The college — named after a 17th century Swedish king — is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and religion is an important part of the student experience. The school offers daily Sabbath services and is home to seven student-run religious organizations.

Most Gusties, as they're called, participate in the school's community service programs, which engage the local community through language exchanges, mentorship, construction of affordable housing and more. The small size of the school and the surrounding community contributes to its close-knit culture.

About 2,200 undergraduates attend the school, which is located on 340 acres in St. Peter, Minnesota, and 90% of them live on campus. Students can choose from 73 majors and 15 pre-professional programs.

Fine arts are a major focus, with nearly half of students participating in arts programs, including multiple choral ensembles and orchestras, faculty-directed plays, and gallery and studio spaces. Regardless of the primary area of study, the school encourages all students to participate.

For fun in the winter, Gusties "tray" down snowy campus hills on cafeteria trays or dress the bust of the school's namesake, King Gustav Adolph, in holiday-appropriate clothing.