Trinity is a small, private liberal arts college that traces its history back to 1823. It currently has nearly 2,200 undergraduates and a student-faculty ratio of about 9:1. The students at Trinity come from 47 states and 86 countries.

Most students live on campus during all four of their undergraduate years, where they have their choice of more than 140 student clubs and organizations. Besides 28 varsity sports, Trinity’s competitive club sports scene includes equestrian, skiing and rock climbing, along with intramural sports options.

Located in the state's capital of Hartford, students have access to a vibrant local bar and restaurant scene, not to mention various historical and art museums. Often, students will opt for on-campus activities and events like Spring Weekend, a festival with big-name musical artists such as rapper Waka Flocka and Trinity alum Sammy Adams.

Greek life is extremely popular, and more than 400 students are a part of one of the 15 chapters on campus. Students who want to experience a bigger urban playground can trek the two-and-a-half hours by car to New York City or hop on an Amtrak train.