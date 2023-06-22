The proximity of Trinity Christian College to Chicago — just 20 miles away — draws students to this liberal arts school, where they have the opportunity to live and work in the city for a semester during their college career. Students who study in the Chicago Semester program will complete a full-time internship with such high-profile organizations as the Field Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art or StreetWise Magazine.

As its name suggests, the school has roots in Reformed Christianity; class sizes are small and taught from a Christian perspective. With just over 800 undergrads, the student to faculty ratio stands at a low 9 to 1. Academic programs are rigorous and include majors within the arts and humanities, natural and applied sciences, and social sciences.

Outside of the classroom, the school hosts Bible study groups in the residence halls, and there are student-led worship services four nights a week. The school mascot is a blue troll, and students and alumni proudly refer to themselves as members of Troll Nation.