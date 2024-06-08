For a school with about 3,300 undergraduates, the University of Detroit Mercy has unusually varied academic offerings, including a robust architecture program, an option to major in addiction studies, and a social entrepreneurship program that helps students launch their own businesses. There’s also 30 accelerated programs that put students on a path to earn a graduate degree on a shortened timeline.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Start building your future with a private student loan from SoFi
Take the first step toward your higher education goals today with flexible loan term lengths and low interest rates. Select your state to get started.
View Your Rate
Terms and conditions apply.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas

Health-related majors are far and away the most popular programs at Michigan’s oldest Catholic university. While the majority of students are from Michigan, about a quarter of the student body comes from other countries. The school accepts the vast majority of applicants. And it awards nearly every student a scholarship, knocking an average of 40% off of the school’s sticker price.

The Titans field more than 15 NCAA Division I teams, and there are several former athletes, particularly basketball players, among the university’s notable alumni. Other recognizable UDM grads include writer Elmore Leonard and comedian Keegan-Michael Key.