For a school with about 3,300 undergraduates, the University of Detroit Mercy has unusually varied academic offerings, including a robust architecture program, an option to major in addiction studies, and a social entrepreneurship program that helps students launch their own businesses. There’s also 30 accelerated programs that put students on a path to earn a graduate degree on a shortened timeline.

Health-related majors are far and away the most popular programs at Michigan’s oldest Catholic university. While the majority of students are from Michigan, about a quarter of the student body comes from other countries. The school accepts the vast majority of applicants. And it awards nearly every student a scholarship, knocking an average of 40% off of the school’s sticker price.

The Titans field more than 15 NCAA Division I teams, and there are several former athletes, particularly basketball players, among the university’s notable alumni. Other recognizable UDM grads include writer Elmore Leonard and comedian Keegan-Michael Key.