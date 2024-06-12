Founded by Franciscan friars in 1937, Siena reflects its Catholic heritage. There are about 20 friars currently in residence, including 13 who minister on the campus in suburban Loudonville, New York. (Before finals, the college chaplain blesses students so they have spiritual guidance throughout their tests.)

Sports are big at this Division I college, especially men's basketball — the Saints have made the NCAA tournament half a dozen times. The team plays at the MVP Arena (formerly Times Union Center) in Albany, which also draws performances from big-name acts like Zach Bryan, Stevie Nicks and Phish. The nearby state capital of Albany offers students an array of internship opportunities in addition to the cultural amenities of a mid-sized city.

There’s also plenty to do on campus; the Siena Night Life initiative plans events every weekend in the student union, from trivia nights to casino games to live entertainment, along with larger events like the annual Siena Fest, a weekend festival featuring a big concert. There are also more than 120 clubs and organizations to join, like the Irish Dance Team, psychology club, running club, or Lost in Sound music club.

Siena’s graduation rate of 80% is about 13% higher than predicted based on its study body, according to Money’s analysis.