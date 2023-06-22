Truman State has a reputation for delivering a high-quality education for a reasonable price. Its five schools — arts and letters, business, health sciences and education, science and mathematics, and social and cultural studies — offer dozens of undergraduate majors. Residence halls include Living Learning Communities, which group students by similar academic pursuits or interests, like teaching, Romance languages, sustainability, service learning and more.

Public service, in fact, plays an important role at TSU: Every spring, the school holds The Big Event, when students fan out across Kirksville to rake leaves, wash windows and paint to give back to the town’s residents.

Students at Truman love to get involved, and with more than 240 options to choose from, many of them participate in more than one activity. Clubs include Clay People, a ceramics group; the travel publication Detours Magazine; and the Spellcasters, a group that plays Quidditch and hosts analytical discussions of the Harry Potter series.