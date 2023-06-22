Tufts tells its students they’ll get the best of both worlds: The resources of a research university with the individualized attention of a liberal arts college. The private university offers roughly 90 undergraduate majors, with popular programs in biology, computer science, economics and international relations.

Nine out of 10 students graduate within four years. Attending can be expensive; average annual costs, after accounting for grants and scholarships, top $35,000. But grads tend to recoup those expenses, with Tufts landing in the top 10% of all four-year colleges on return on investment, according to an analysis of colleges’ costs and payoffs from the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Tufts is home to the Beelzebubs, a male a cappella group best known for providing vocals on the TV show Glee. Students spend their days socializing at The Sink, a student-run coffee shop, hitting the books at Tisch Library, relaxing on “Prez Lawn” and sporting hats, shirts and hoodies with Jumbo, the school’s elephant mascot.

Students also brag their university is in an ideal location: Not only is the campus scenic, but the towns of Medford and nearby Somerville provide many entertainment opportunities. Plus, the school’s proximity to Boston provides opportunities for internships, jobs and plain old networking.