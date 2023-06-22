As a Jesuit university, Loyola University Maryland stays true to its Catholic roots with a core curriculum that requires two theology courses alongside courses in writing, social sciences and math. But students of all faiths are welcome on campus; the university says its goal is to help students develop their own spirituality.

Since the mid-20th century, Loyola has been expanding its focus beyond the liberal arts, including the addition of a highly regarded business school. Today, business is by far the most popular major on campus, though communications and psychology also attract many undergrads.

Living on campus is optional, but the vast majority of students do. (No wonder: Loyola's dorms are considered some of the cushiest in the country.) With no Greek life on campus, most students spend their weekends working, volunteering, hanging out with friends or heading into the city of Baltimore.

Loyola shines in several measures of student outcomes: Recent Greyhounds post median earnings of more than $80,000, which is higher than predicted based on the university’s student demographics, according to Money’s analysis. The university also lands in the top 5% of four-year colleges on a return on investment analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center.