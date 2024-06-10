The College of Saint Scholastica, a private school with Catholic roots in Duluth, Minnesota, follows the Benedictine values of community, hospitality, respect and learning. It has about 1,900 undergrads and around 1,200 graduate students.

Health sciences is by far the most popular academic area, with programs in exercise physiology, health management, nursing and social work. Health sciences is one of three recently consolidated schools, which offer about 65 undergraduate programs.

All incoming Saint Scholastica undergrads get some form of financial aid. To promote community, St. Scholastica requires students to live on campus for two years, and it offers on-campus apartments to upper-class students. A number of student organizations focus on religious study and faith-minded service, but there's a range of other groups such as the Dungeons and Dragons club, Earth Action club, and the crochet and knitting club, which helps students relax while picking up new skills. The All-School Holiday Party is an annual campus highlight.

The college's main campus is in Duluth, but it also has a campus in St. Cloud and offers classes online. About two and a half hours north of Minneapolis, Duluth offers a variety of both cultural and recreational activities on the shore of Lake Superior.