This college in the Bronx has a national reputation for fostering social mobility. Even better, students say their professors truly care about the courses — and the people — they're teaching.

Lehman has about 12,000 undergraduates pursuing more than 50 majors. About half the student body is first-generation college students and fairly diverse, with significant Hispanic and Black populations.

Once used as a training station for women serving in World War II, the campus is historic and features sprawling grassy lawns that make you feel far from the city. The most popular degrees are business administration, sociology and health-related fields such as nursing and medical administrative services.

Lehman values culture as well as academics; its arts center has a schedule packed with shows, plus there’s an entire department dedicated to music, multimedia, theater and dance.

Seeking other ways to keep busy? There is no shortage of options with over 70 clubs and organizations to choose from, including religious, social advocacy, or culture and entertainment groups. Past events at the school include yoga on the Quad hosted by its Namaste Yoga Club, and Cosplay Cafe, a dress-up dining experience for costume lovers.