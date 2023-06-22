Rockhurst University is a Jesuit liberal arts university with a small campus in Kansas City. Like other universities with religious affiliations, volunteering and service learning are emphasized. The university offers multiple volunteer opportunities, including service trips like the Missouri River Relief, where outdoorsy students help clean debris from the nation's longest river. The school offers a Service Transcript program in which students can receive two transcripts when they graduate — one for their academic work and one for their volunteer work.

The university offers nearly 50 majors within its four schools; the most popular programs are in the health professions. With an average class size of 25, there is usually a 13:1 ratio between students and professors.

For spiritual work, the university offers week-long mission trips to both domestic and international locations; upcoming destinations include Alabama, Guatemala, Belize and the Dominican Republic. Trips focus on different subjects and fields of study, meaning there’s something for everybody each semester. Plus, it hosts a weekly campus ministry.

Students can join one of the eight fraternities and sororities on campus. While sports aren't a huge campus draw, the university's Division II men's and women's soccer programs are strong.