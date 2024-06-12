Florida State is a large public university in the state capital of Tallahassee, which is also home to Florida A&M University. Florida State has just approximately 33,000 undergraduate students, and as might be expected, the vast majority of them are from the Sunshine State.

Designated a preeminent research university by the state legislature, FSU is also known for its criminal justice programs, as well as its film school. Plus, it’s home to one of only a handful of collegiate circuses in the U.S. — the FSU Flying High Circus, which performs on campus.

The university scores high marks for affordability: At about $93,000, the estimated price of an FSU degree is significantly less than the average price among Money's rated colleges, and that's before factoring in state and federal scholarships. More than 85% of entering first-year students receive scholarships or grants, with an average award of about $8,500.

FSU isn't just about academics — Tallahassee is famous for its party scene. The culture is dominated by Greek life and sports, and the Seminoles love to hate on their rivals, the University of Florida Gators. They delight in watching the school mascot, Osceola, and his horse, Renegade, take the field before football games.