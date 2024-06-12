The University of Wisconsin-Stout is a mid-sized regional university in northwest Wisconsin. As the state’s polytechnic university, UW-Stout has what it calls a classroom-to-lab curriculum. The campus has three times as many labs and studio spaces as traditional classrooms and there are built-in opportunities for hands-on learning and undergraduate research.

Its 6,200 undergraduates can choose from more than 50 majors, including popular ones like construction management, hospitality management, engineering and computer science. Several design degrees, such as graphic design and product design, also draw students. (A bonus: The university says all the degree programs were designed with the input of business and industry partners.) Outside of classes, students can get involved in one (or more) of 150-plus student organizations, or Greek fraternities and sororities.

Stout has a thriving LGBTQIA+ community and there are many opportunities to participate in service-based initiatives. The closest big city is Minneapolis-St. Paul, about 60 miles from campus. The Blue Devils compete in 19 varsity sports from ice hockey to volleyball, with one of the newest being the co-ed esports team.