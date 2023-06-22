A private university based in Des Moines, Drake is a popular choice for out-of-state students, with its roughly 3,000 undergraduates hailing from 49 states and 26 countries. The mid-sized college is also home to around 1,600 graduate students.

The 150-acre campus is just minutes from downtown Des Moines, the state capital, giving students access to cultural, recreational and business opportunities in the city. Undergraduate Bulldogs can choose from more than 150 majors, minors and concentrations, and Drake overall has seven colleges and schools, including the law school. Nearly all students receive some sort of grants or scholarships to help with the cost of their education.

Named after Civil War General Francis Marion Drake, the university was founded in 1881 and has one of the oldest law schools in the country. It hosts one of the top track and field events in the U.S., the Drake Relays, which bring Olympic-level competitors from around the nation every April. Traditions also include the Beautiful Bulldog contest, which is exactly what it sounds like: a pageant for dogs.