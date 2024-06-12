Aurora University’s main campus is small — just 32 acres tucked into a neighborhood in Aurora, about 45 miles west of Chicago. But AU packs plenty of attractive programs and academics into the campus.

The university offers about 50 undergraduate majors, with business, nursing and social work drawing the largest numbers of students. Its Institute for Collaboration, launched more than 20 years ago, works with the Aurora community to create programs to address educational and social issues. A more recent endeavor, the Betty Parke Tucker Center for Neurodiveristy, helps students on the autism spectrum prepare for and transition to college life. The center, which was announced in 2021, also includes a dorm built for sensory-sensitive students.

Outside of class, there are 60-some student groups to get involved with. The school also has online degree programs, and social work, nursing and elementary education degrees are offered at a separate campus center about 45 miles north in Woodstock, Illinois.