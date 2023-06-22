Albion College is a small, private liberal arts school on Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Recognized for its academic excellence, Albion offers a comprehensive, future-oriented education, offering about 50 academic programs, from anthropology and exercise to music and physics. About 70% of students graduate within six years, according to Money’s calculations, which is 6% higher than expected based on the makeup of the student body.

Albion, founded in 1835, has about 1,500 students called Britons, 90% of whom live on campus. Outside of class, they take part in some 100 student organizations (there are clubs for knitting, medievalists and tabletop games) and work on publications like The Pleiad, the Albion Review and the Albionian.

Every spring, the school's Union Board holds a Big Show that attracts celebrity performers like Jesse McCartney and Michael Che. Whether you’re an animal lover or just looking for a unique sport, check out the Held Equestrian Center, where students can try out for the varsity equestrian team, take lessons and even board their own horses. When Britons graduate, they're in good company: Albion alumni include author Jon Scieszka, poet John Sinclair and Obama Foundation board chair Martin Nesbitt.