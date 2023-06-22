Founded in 1903, the Milwaukee School of Engineering is a small, private university created with an emphasis on academics, research and technology. Located in the heart of Milwaukee, the nonprofit university offers bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in engineering, business and nursing.

About 2,500 students attend the school with an average class size of less than 20 students. The majority of students are men who attend full-time. The college also offers a number of need-based and merit-based grants and scholarships. One in 4 of the school’s students qualify as low-income; nearly all of its students receive some form of financial aid.

Outside of the classroom, students can get involved in Greek life, intramural and club sports, or student government. Referring to St. Patrick as “the patron saint of engineers,” students celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for an entire week each spring, with activities like a mashed potato contest, a parade and, true to the school’s focus on engineering, an egg drop and catapult design competition.