BYU-Provo is the main campus of a private college system that specializes in educating members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Although the school is affiliated with the LDS Church, non-Mormons can attend. However, they are charged twice as much for tuition and must obey the school's strict honor code. Following the code means abstaining from coffee, tea, alcohol, tobacco, and drugs; respecting others, following the school's dress code, and living a "chaste and virtuous life."

BYU offers almost 200 undergraduate majors in fields that range from anthropology and animation to religion and wildlife conservation. However, the school is probably best known for its business administration and accounting programs. BYU's not all about academics, though. The school year kicks off with the annual True Blue Foam tradition, where students get to slide down a foam-covered slip and slide. Other popular student activities include Winter Fest, which celebrates BYU's music and dance programs, and the Sweetheart Swing, the annual Valentine's Day dance.

BYU's Division I sports teams are competitive, especially in football, volleyball, track and women's soccer. The comparatively modern Provo campus is about 45 minutes south of Salt Lake City and offers views of the nearby Rocky Mountains.