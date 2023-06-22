Michigan State is a Big Ten school with about 50,000 students, close to 39,000 of whom are undergraduates. While a large majority of students are from Michigan, the student body has representation from all 50 states and more than 130 countries. Recognized internationally as a major research university, MSU ranks high among U.S. universities in both international student enrollment and participation in study abroad programs, with more than 275 such programs available in some 60 countries.

There are more than 1,000 organizations for students to join, which can help undergraduates find a place for themselves on such a vast campus. Offerings include a gospel choir, artificial intelligence club and an esports student association. Friendships are often made in the dorms, where students are required to live for their first two years. The campus offers all the weekly events you’d expect on a major campus, like arts and crafts and open mic nights. But many students are content just hanging out by the Grand River before they head off to cheer the Spartans at the big game.

Michigan State’s graduation rate of 80% is slightly higher than expected for schools that enroll students with similar test scores and economic backgrounds, according to a Money analysis of graduation rates.