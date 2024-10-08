Edgar J. Nieves

Avatar

Edgar Nieves has been a staff writer for Money since 2020. He specializes in personal finance and investing, and is dedicated to helping young and beginning investors understand the complexities of building their financial future.

During his time at Money, he has written numerous articles about FinTech, home warranties, home equity and product reviews. His work has been featured in Apple News, MSN, Nasdaq and Yahoo! Money.

Before joining Money, Edgar was a high school English teacher and a Spanish tutor. Edgar’s love for researching and teaching is what motivates him as a financial writer, especially in helping readers understand complex financial topics and make well-informed decisions.

Edgar graduated summa cum laude from the University of Puerto Rico with a Master’s degree in English and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education. He has also completed coursework in financial and investment planning from Boston University, and pursued professional development in digital marketing and SEO.

In addition to writing for Money, Edgar is a visiting professor at the University of Puerto Rico where he teaches literature. His reviews, literary critiques and author interviews have appeared in online magazines and peer-reviewed journals in both English and Spanish.

Education

Masters in Caribbean Literature, University of Puerto Rico

Save money, pay yourself first.

The latest from Edgar J.

9 Best Home Equity Loans of October 2024

9 Best Home Equity Loans of October 2024

InsuranceReal Estate
Published: Oct 8, 202431 min read
How to Get a Home Equity Loan

How to Get a Home Equity Loan

Everyday MoneyMortgages
Published: Sep 26, 202412 min read
7 Best Home Warranty Companies of October 2024

7 Best Home Warranty Companies of October 2024

Real Estate
Published: Sep 26, 202428 min read
How to Remove a Charge-off from Your Credit Report

How to Remove a Charge-off from Your Credit Report

BankingCredit CardsEveryday Money
Published: Sep 4, 20249 min read
7 Best Robo-Advisors

7 Best Robo-Advisors

Everyday MoneyInvesting
Published: Aug 5, 202428 min read
Best Loans for Bad Credit

Best Loans for Bad Credit

Banking
Published: Jul 11, 202419 min read
How to Use a Credit Card to Build Credit

How to Use a Credit Card to Build Credit

Credit Cards
Published: Jul 3, 202415 min read
Best Credit Builder Loans

Best Credit Builder Loans

Everyday Money
Published: Apr 29, 202414 min read
6 Best Remote Job Search Engines for Employers

6 Best Remote Job Search Engines for Employers

Careers
Published: Apr 19, 20248 min read

