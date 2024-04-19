6 Best Remote Job Search Engines for Employers

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter.

The best job boards for remote work offer access to an extensive pool of candidates and advanced tools to facilitate recruitment. Some even provide curated lists of professionals for specific roles.

Read on to learn more about our picks for the best remote job search engines for employers.

Our Top Picks for Best Remote Job Search Engines for Employers

ZipRecruiter: Best for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses

FlexJobs: Best for Remote Jobs Overall

Indeed: Best for Free Job Postings

Jobspresso: Best for Curated Job Categories

Arc: Best for Hiring Software Developers

DesignRemotely: Best for Hiring Designers

Best Remote Job Search Engines for Employers Reviews

Best for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses: ZipRecruiter Our Partner Get Started

ZipRecruiter is an optimal choice for small to medium-sized businesses in need of a reliable and effective job search engine. As one of the industry’s leading platforms, ZipRecruiter provides an adaptable solution for posting any type of job, accommodating a broad spectrum of job postings, ranging from entry-level positions to remote opportunities.

ZipRecruiter provides a comprehensive list of tools designed to streamline the recruitment process. The company’s smart matching technology scans thousands of resumes to find candidates with the right skills, education and experience for your job, and then invites them to apply.

Immediately after posting your job description, you can access a list of candidates with matching qualifications and proactively send them a personalized message, increasing the chances they will apply.

ZipRecruiter’s main drawback is that it doesn’t offer free job posting. However, a limited free trial is available.

FlexJobs: Best for Remote Jobs Overall Get Started

FlexJobs is one of the best search job sites if you’re looking to recruit multiple flexible positions. The platform is oriented toward remote, freelance and hybrid work opportunities.

The platform is membership based, letting recruiters choose between one-month, three-months and yearly membership plans. Pricing starts at $399 and goes up to $4,700, although it’s possible to find multiple deals throughout the year. For instance, FlexJobs sometimes offers 50% off on all plans.

All employer plans include unlimited job postings and candidate search tools, as well as integration to an applicant tracking system (ATS) and geo-targeting for finding candidates in specific locations.

Best for Free Job Postings: Indeed Get Started

Although not exclusively for remote jobs, Indeed gives recruiters access to increased visibility and an extensive database of job-seekers.

The platform includes features such as candidate matching, ATS integration and options for conducting virtual interviews. Yet Indeed really stands out for offering unlimited free job posts, meaning that employers can list multiple job positions at a time at no cost. However, do note that you may have to pay a sponsorship fee if you want to achieve greater exposition.

Best for Curated Categories: Jobspresso Get Started

Jobspresso stands out for its autopilot job search capabilities, which allow potential candidates to find listings easily. It also gives them the option to post a resume on the platform directly so that recruiters can discover it based on keywords, skills and job titles.

Employers can choose any of the five Jobspresso job posting packages, with prices starting at $299 for the basic plan and up to $1,219 for its premium bundle. The main difference between packages is the amount of job postings you get.

All plans include access to Jobspresso’s candidate database from the U.S. and other countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Brazil, India and Australia. Jobspresso also takes care of marketing your job posting via email alerts to subscribers and social media announcements on X (formerly Twitter).

Best for Hiring Software Developers: Arc Get Started

Arc is a remote job website that’s ideal for companies looking for full-time or freelance software developers. It helps employers find pre-vetted software developers of all types, from mobile developers and software architects to data scientists and DevOps engineers.

To start finding candidates, you simply have to provide a description of the role and the specific technical skills and experience your company is looking for. The platform then sources applicants from its pre-vetted pool of candidates and sends you matching profiles so that you can contact them directly via message and schedule interviews.

Among the vetting that occurs before a candidate can apply for a job via Arc, all applicants have to create an account and pass a communication assessment to validate their English proficiency. They also have to take coding challenges and technical interviews to get verified as software developers.

Best for Hiring Designers: DesignRemotely Get Started

DesignRemotely caters to designers of all types, from content, digital, graphic and web designers to UX researchers and UX writers. This makes it a good option if your company is looking for designers with different levels of experience, be it entry-level, mid-level or even head of design candidates.

The platform charges $150 per job posting and includes access to create a company profile and dedicated support. As part of its services, DesignRemotely shares job listings with its newsletter subscribers and social media accounts.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Find your perfect fit using ZipRecruiter ZipRecruiter can help you apply for jobs, get tips from industry leaders, and grow your professional network. Click below to start today. Get Started

Other Remote Job Boards to Consider

Like its partner site FlexJobs, Remote.co is a job board exclusively for remote jobs. The platform features 18 different job categories, which makes it ideal to hire professionals across industries. Some common categories include accounting, data entry, marketing, teaching and sales. A particular advantage is that qualifying organizations can post jobs for free.

DailyRemote offers access to an extensive pool of candidates, allowing recruiters to find remote workers all around the world. The job board charges a relatively low fee of $49 per job post, although bulk pricing is also available. You can also pay an additional fee to feature job listing in the platform’s top results and front page. Its main drawback, however, is that you can’t edit or renew your job post directly; instead you have to send an email to DailyRemote.

Widely known as a social networking platform, LinkedIn offers free job posting and easy interaction with prospective candidates. An advantage of using LinkedIn is that you can create a profile for your organization, which can help showcase your brand and work culture. You can also evaluate candidates’ profiles and engage with them through direct messages. Other features include advanced search filters, applicant tracking and analytics.

More on jobs

Best Remote Job Search Engines for Employers FAQs How to write a job posting? chevron-down chevron-up Using clear and precise language is a good rule of thumb to write a job post. It should include all the necessary information, such as an overview of the company and its values, a job description and the main tasks and responsibilities. It should also clearly outline whether you’re looking for specific qualifications (education, experience or skills) and showcase the benefits, perks and pay range. What are the best job posting boards for remote jobs? chevron-down chevron-up The best remote job posting boards for you will depend on your hiring needs and the type of employee you’re looking for. For instance, there are job boards for scouting all types of professionals such as FlexJobs and ZipRecruiter, and others that cater to specific industries like DesignRemotely and Arc. Check out our reviews for the best remote job search engines to learn more.

Summary of Money’s Best Remote Job Search Engines for Employers