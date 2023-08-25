Old Republic Home Warranty Review
Home warranties can help protect your major appliances and systems by covering repairs and replacements that homeowners insurance doesn’t. It’s an added cost that may not be worth it for everyone but it can help limit large costs if one of the major systems in your home breaks down. There are many home warranty providers out there, and they can vary widely in their plan offerings and claims processes. To decide whether a home warranty is worth it, you can look into different companies' offerings and see how they may benefit you.
Old Republic Home Protection is one option you may be considering. Read our full Old Republic home warranty review below to learn more about its pros and cons, plan offerings, pricing, accessibility, customer satisfaction and more.
Best home warranty for new homeowners
Old Republic sells home warranties through real estate agents during home-selling transactions but also provides plans to current homeowners. It was a company we considered for our best home warranty companies list. Even though it didn’t make the final cut, it may still be a good option for you, especially if you’re a recent homebuyer. Old Republic Home Protection offers reduced rates for recently purchased homes. After your first year in your home, your renewal price may increase.
Home warranties from Old Republic cover just about every system in your home, and there are many add-ons that you can purchase to customize your plan. Old Republic's customer service and online portal also make filing claims, requesting repairs, managing your policy and making payments easy.
Old Republic Home Protection pros and cons
- Many additional coverage types to customize your plan
- Transparent policies and pricing
- Simple and collaborative claim process
- Not available in all states
- Coverage varies by state
Pros explained
Many additional coverage types to customize your plan
Old Republic’s Basic, Deluxe and Elite home warranties cover many common systems and appliances, which we'll review in more detail below. If you want to customize your chosen plan further, the company offers a wide variety of add-on coverage options for you to choose from, but your options may vary by location. This may include coverage for the following:
- Air conditioner/cooler
- Pre-season HVAC tune-ups
- Swimming pool or spa equipment
- Limited roof leak repair
- Septic tank systems
- Water filtration systems
- Guest house (up to 750 square feet)
- External plumbing
- Enhanced slab leak coverage
Transparent policies and pricing
Old Republic provides information about its plans and pricing on its website. It includes detailed brochures for each state, containing products available to those buying a plan during a home-selling transaction.
In certain states and for certain properties, current homeowners can get a quote and apply online. While other home warranty companies may not be as transparent about pricing, Old Republic allows you to estimate costs and decide which coverage plan will work best for you.
Simple and collaborative claim process
When you need repairs for a system or appliance breakdown under an Old Republic home warranty plan, you can use the website to easily file a claim and request service. The company has a network of independent contractors that can diagnose issues and complete repairs. However, you may also be approved to contact an out-of-network contractor if Old Republic does not have one in your area. You can use your online account to track service requests and get contact information for your service provider. Old Republic guarantees service work for 30 days.
Cons explained
Not available in all states
Unfortunately, Old Republic is only available in 25 states and Washington, D.C. You can only get an Old Republic home warranty if you live in the following U.S. states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C.
Coverage varies by state and purchase time
While Old Republic's wealth of plan and pricing information is great for transparency, you’ll need to do some digging to find information specific to your state. Home warranty coverage types and pricing may vary by location. Coverage may also differ depending on when you’re purchasing the plan, whether you’ve already bought your home or are buying a home warranty during the home resale transaction.
The state-specific brochures on the company’s website include product information for homes in the selling process. If you want details about plans available as a current homeowner, you can get a quote online and view Old Republic’s sample coverage document.
Old Republic home warranty plans
Old Republic Home Protection offers a few different home warranty plans with varying levels of coverage. Below are some details about what's typically covered in each plan if you purchase a warranty as a homeowner, according to Old Republic’s sample coverage document. Do note that this can vary slightly by state, and you may have different options if you’re purchasing the plan for a home in a resale transaction.
Basic plan
The Basic Old Republic warranty is the most affordable plan, and it typically includes coverage for the following home systems and appliances:
- Heating system plus ductwork
- Drain line stoppages and plumbing pipe leaks
- Toilets
- Water heaters and instant hot/cold water dispensers
- Water pressure regulators
- Garbage disposal and trash compactors
- Electrical systems
- Exhaust, attic, ceiling and whole-house fans, including kitchen exhaust fans
- Garage door openers and rekey services
- Central vacuums
- Dishwashers, kitchen refrigerators, ovens/ranges/cooktops and built-in microwaves
The Basic plan includes an appliance coverage limit of $3,500 per appliance. You can add optional coverage, like air conditioning systems or limited roof leak coverage, for an additional cost. This plan also has an A/C refrigerant recharging limit of $20 per pound.
Deluxe plan
Old Republic's Deluxe plan is the middle-tier option, and the company notes that it’s the most popular option. It typically includes everything in the Basic plan, plus coverage for the following:
- Air conditioners or coolers
- Faucets and showerheads
- Garage door hinges, springs, remote transmitters and keypads
- Washer and dryer set
- Code upgrades, improper installation permits and haul-away services ($500 limit)
Elite plan
The Elite home warranty from Old Republic is the most comprehensive option. It typically includes coverage for all of the systems covered in the Basic and Deluxe plans, as well as the following:
- No limit for A/C refrigerant recharging
- Increased limit of $7,000 for each appliance
- Increased limit of $1,000 for code upgrades, improper installation permits and haul-away services
Old Republic home warranty pricing
Each Old Republic Home Protection plan varies in price based on your location and the renewal period of your chosen plan. The type of home you have may also affect the price — coverage for single-family homes costs more than condos, townhomes and mobile homes. You can view some sample prices by reviewing the brochure for your state on the Old Republic website.
To give you an idea of what you might pay, the table below includes one-year plan prices gathered from the ORHP quoting engine as of Aug. 2023 for single-family homes in various states. Visit Old Republic Home Protection’s website for a personalized quote. When buying a policy, you can choose from a trade call fee — your copay for service — of $100 or $125. Choosing a higher service fee lowers your monthly payments.
|State
|Basic plan monthly cost
|Deluxe plan monthly cost
|Elite plan monthly cost
|California
|$45 to $50
|$60 to $65
|$80 to $85
|Florida
|$50 to $55
|$60 to $65
|$80 to $85
|Washington
|$60 to $65
|$70 to $75
|$85 to $90
|Kansas
|$55 to $60
|$65 to $70
|$85 to $90
|Missouri
|$55 to $60
|$65 to $70
|$85 to $90
|North Carolina
|$50 to $55
|$60 to $65
|$80 to $85
|Texas
|$55 to $60
|$70 to $75
|$95 to $100
Old Republic's financial stability
Old Republic has been selling home warranties since 1974 and has been a subsidiary of Old Republic International since 1982. Old Republic International Corporation currently has a Baa2 Moody’s rating, which means it faces a moderate credit risk.
Old Republic home warranty accessibility
Availability
Old Republic Home Protection plans are not available in all states. It’s available in the following: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C.
Contact information
You can reach Old Republic's customer service by calling the general phone number: (800) 445-6999. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Existing customers can log into their account to access other contact options, such as requesting service.
User experience
Old Republic has a simple process for filing a home warranty claim and making service requests. You can file claims through your Homeowner Central account online. The Homeowner Central portal also allows you to view and manage your plan, make payments, access service provider contact information, track requests and view your service call history.
Old Republic customer satisfaction
Old Republic Home Protection has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 1996 and has an A+ rating (as of Aug. 2023).
Old Republic customer reviews are mixed. It has a 3.21 out of five-star rating on the BBB's website. Some customers cite positive experiences with excellent customer service and fair claims processes. However, some complaints mention issues with denied home warranty claims. A few customers say that their calls and service requests were forgotten about. Others claim that they received poor-quality servicing from third-party providers. Old Republic appears to respond to BBB customer complaints and reviews.
Old Republic home warranty FAQs
Is Old Republic home warranty good?
What does an Old Republic home warranty cover?
How much does an Old Republic home warranty cost?
How we evaluated Old Republic home warranties
We used the following factors to evaluate Old Republic’s home warranty plans:
- Plans and coverage types: We researched Old Republic’s plan options to see the range of coverages and customizations available.
- Pricing: We listed pricing from several states to give readers an idea of what they might pay depending on coverage type.
- Accessibility: We considered how easy it is for Old Republic's plan holders to request repairs and contact customer service.
- Customer satisfaction: We read Old Republic Home Protection reviews on a number of third-party review sites.
Summary of Money’s Old Republic home warranty review
Old Republic Home Protection offers a variety of home warranties that cover a range of home systems, including heating, plumbing, electrical, appliances and more. The company has transparent pricing and a relatively simple service request process.
However, Old Republic doesn't operate in all states, and plans vary by location. It may be an option worth considering for new homeowners or real estate agents selling a home. You can read your state's brochure or get a quote on the company’s website to decide whether Old Republic is a good fit for you.