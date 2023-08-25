Home warranties can help protect your major appliances and systems by covering repairs and replacements that homeowners insurance doesn’t. It’s an added cost that may not be worth it for everyone but it can help limit large costs if one of the major systems in your home breaks down. There are many home warranty providers out there, and they can vary widely in their plan offerings and claims processes. To decide whether a home warranty is worth it, you can look into different companies' offerings and see how they may benefit you.

Old Republic Home Protection is one option you may be considering. Read our full Old Republic home warranty review below to learn more about its pros and cons, plan offerings, pricing, accessibility, customer satisfaction and more.

Best home warranty for new homeowners

Old Republic sells home warranties through real estate agents during home-selling transactions but also provides plans to current homeowners. It was a company we considered for our best home warranty companies list. Even though it didn’t make the final cut, it may still be a good option for you, especially if you’re a recent homebuyer. Old Republic Home Protection offers reduced rates for recently purchased homes. After your first year in your home, your renewal price may increase.

Home warranties from Old Republic cover just about every system in your home, and there are many add-ons that you can purchase to customize your plan. Old Republic's customer service and online portal also make filing claims, requesting repairs, managing your policy and making payments easy.

Old Republic Home Protection pros and cons

Pros Many additional coverage types to customize your plan

Transparent policies and pricing

Simple and collaborative claim process Cons Not available in all states

Coverage varies by state

Pros explained

Many additional coverage types to customize your plan

Old Republic’s Basic, Deluxe and Elite home warranties cover many common systems and appliances, which we'll review in more detail below. If you want to customize your chosen plan further, the company offers a wide variety of add-on coverage options for you to choose from, but your options may vary by location. This may include coverage for the following:

Air conditioner/cooler

Pre-season HVAC tune-ups

Swimming pool or spa equipment

Limited roof leak repair

Septic tank systems

Water filtration systems

Guest house (up to 750 square feet)

External plumbing

Enhanced slab leak coverage

Transparent policies and pricing

Old Republic provides information about its plans and pricing on its website. It includes detailed brochures for each state, containing products available to those buying a plan during a home-selling transaction.

In certain states and for certain properties, current homeowners can get a quote and apply online. While other home warranty companies may not be as transparent about pricing, Old Republic allows you to estimate costs and decide which coverage plan will work best for you.

Simple and collaborative claim process

When you need repairs for a system or appliance breakdown under an Old Republic home warranty plan, you can use the website to easily file a claim and request service. The company has a network of independent contractors that can diagnose issues and complete repairs. However, you may also be approved to contact an out-of-network contractor if Old Republic does not have one in your area. You can use your online account to track service requests and get contact information for your service provider. Old Republic guarantees service work for 30 days.

Cons explained

Not available in all states

Unfortunately, Old Republic is only available in 25 states and Washington, D.C. You can only get an Old Republic home warranty if you live in the following U.S. states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C.

Coverage varies by state and purchase time

While Old Republic's wealth of plan and pricing information is great for transparency, you’ll need to do some digging to find information specific to your state. Home warranty coverage types and pricing may vary by location. Coverage may also differ depending on when you’re purchasing the plan, whether you’ve already bought your home or are buying a home warranty during the home resale transaction.

The state-specific brochures on the company’s website include product information for homes in the selling process. If you want details about plans available as a current homeowner, you can get a quote online and view Old Republic’s sample coverage document.

Old Republic home warranty plans

Old Republic Home Protection offers a few different home warranty plans with varying levels of coverage. Below are some details about what's typically covered in each plan if you purchase a warranty as a homeowner, according to Old Republic’s sample coverage document. Do note that this can vary slightly by state, and you may have different options if you’re purchasing the plan for a home in a resale transaction.

Basic plan

The Basic Old Republic warranty is the most affordable plan, and it typically includes coverage for the following home systems and appliances:

Heating system plus ductwork

Drain line stoppages and plumbing pipe leaks

Toilets

Water heaters and instant hot/cold water dispensers

Water pressure regulators

Garbage disposal and trash compactors

Electrical systems

Exhaust, attic, ceiling and whole-house fans, including kitchen exhaust fans

Garage door openers and rekey services

Central vacuums

Dishwashers, kitchen refrigerators, ovens/ranges/cooktops and built-in microwaves

The Basic plan includes an appliance coverage limit of $3,500 per appliance. You can add optional coverage, like air conditioning systems or limited roof leak coverage, for an additional cost. This plan also has an A/C refrigerant recharging limit of $20 per pound.

Deluxe plan

Old Republic's Deluxe plan is the middle-tier option, and the company notes that it’s the most popular option. It typically includes everything in the Basic plan, plus coverage for the following:

Air conditioners or coolers

Faucets and showerheads

Garage door hinges, springs, remote transmitters and keypads

Washer and dryer set

Code upgrades, improper installation permits and haul-away services ($500 limit)

Elite plan

The Elite home warranty from Old Republic is the most comprehensive option. It typically includes coverage for all of the systems covered in the Basic and Deluxe plans, as well as the following:

No limit for A/C refrigerant recharging

Increased limit of $7,000 for each appliance

Increased limit of $1,000 for code upgrades, improper installation permits and haul-away services

Old Republic home warranty pricing

Each Old Republic Home Protection plan varies in price based on your location and the renewal period of your chosen plan. The type of home you have may also affect the price — coverage for single-family homes costs more than condos, townhomes and mobile homes. You can view some sample prices by reviewing the brochure for your state on the Old Republic website.

To give you an idea of what you might pay, the table below includes one-year plan prices gathered from the ORHP quoting engine as of Aug. 2023 for single-family homes in various states. Visit Old Republic Home Protection’s website for a personalized quote. When buying a policy, you can choose from a trade call fee — your copay for service — of $100 or $125. Choosing a higher service fee lowers your monthly payments.

State Basic plan monthly cost Deluxe plan monthly cost Elite plan monthly cost California $45 to $50 $60 to $65 $80 to $85 Florida $50 to $55 $60 to $65 $80 to $85 Washington $60 to $65 $70 to $75 $85 to $90 Kansas $55 to $60 $65 to $70 $85 to $90 Missouri $55 to $60 $65 to $70 $85 to $90 North Carolina $50 to $55 $60 to $65 $80 to $85 Texas $55 to $60 $70 to $75 $95 to $100

Old Republic's financial stability

Old Republic has been selling home warranties since 1974 and has been a subsidiary of Old Republic International since 1982. Old Republic International Corporation currently has a Baa2 Moody’s rating, which means it faces a moderate credit risk.

Old Republic home warranty accessibility

Availability

Old Republic Home Protection plans are not available in all states. It’s available in the following: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C.

Contact information

You can reach Old Republic's customer service by calling the general phone number: (800) 445-6999. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Existing customers can log into their account to access other contact options, such as requesting service.

User experience

Old Republic has a simple process for filing a home warranty claim and making service requests. You can file claims through your Homeowner Central account online. The Homeowner Central portal also allows you to view and manage your plan, make payments, access service provider contact information, track requests and view your service call history.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Appliance breakdowns happen. That's why AFC Home Club is here to help! They can help pay for major parts of your heating and cooling systems, kitchen and laundry appliances, as well as roof leak repairs, A/C refrigerant and more — giving you more value and protection than multiple single-appliance warranties. Why wait? Click below to get started. See Plans

Old Republic customer satisfaction

Old Republic Home Protection has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 1996 and has an A+ rating (as of Aug. 2023).

Old Republic customer reviews are mixed. It has a 3.21 out of five-star rating on the BBB's website. Some customers cite positive experiences with excellent customer service and fair claims processes. However, some complaints mention issues with denied home warranty claims. A few customers say that their calls and service requests were forgotten about. Others claim that they received poor-quality servicing from third-party providers. Old Republic appears to respond to BBB customer complaints and reviews.

Old Republic home warranty FAQs Is Old Republic home warranty good? chevron-down chevron-up Old Republic home warranty offers a wide range of services and coverage levels, so you may be able to find a plan that fits your needs and budget. In addition, the company's online portal and customer service make it easy to manage your plan as needed. Your price can vary based on your location and the size of your home. Review Old Republic's sample brochures and get quotes to determine if one of the plans is a good fit for you. What does an Old Republic home warranty cover? chevron-down chevron-up Old Republic home warranties cover a range of home systems. The Basic policy covers heating systems and ductwork, plumbing and pipes, electrical systems, central vacuums, rekey services and more. The Deluxe and Elite plans increase some coverage limits and add protection for a few systems and components that the Standard plan doesn't cover. How much does an Old Republic home warranty cost? chevron-down chevron-up Old Republic home warranty plan pricing varies depending on many factors, such as your location, the size of your home and whether you choose a one-year or two-year plan. According to home warranty quotes we retrieved from Old Republic's website, plans can range from about $45 to $100 per month.

How we evaluated Old Republic home warranties

We used the following factors to evaluate Old Republic’s home warranty plans:

Plans and coverage types: We researched Old Republic’s plan options to see the range of coverages and customizations available.

Pricing: We listed pricing from several states to give readers an idea of what they might pay depending on coverage type.

Accessibility: We considered how easy it is for Old Republic's plan holders to request repairs and contact customer service.

Customer satisfaction: We read Old Republic Home Protection reviews on a number of third-party review sites.

Summary of Money’s Old Republic home warranty review

Old Republic Home Protection offers a variety of home warranties that cover a range of home systems, including heating, plumbing, electrical, appliances and more. The company has transparent pricing and a relatively simple service request process.

However, Old Republic doesn't operate in all states, and plans vary by location. It may be an option worth considering for new homeowners or real estate agents selling a home. You can read your state's brochure or get a quote on the company’s website to decide whether Old Republic is a good fit for you.