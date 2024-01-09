Elite Home Warranty Review
Elite Home Warranty offers comprehensive home warranty coverage in 46 states, and stands out for its customizable plans and extensive selection of optional items.
A home warranty, like Elite’s, provides coverage for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances. It also offers financial protection against unexpected breakdowns, ensuring that homeowners can address issues without bearing the full cost of repairs.
Below we review Elite Home Warranty’s coverage options, availability, and customer satisfaction, along with a comparison to key competitors.
Elite Home Warranty Overview
Founded in 2020, Elite Home Warranty is a relatively new home warranty service provider headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
- Ability to use your own technician
- Option to choose $0 service fee
- High coverage caps
- Customizable plans
- Not available in California, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.
- Relatively new company with few years of experience
Elite Home Warranty Services
Elite Home Warranty plans and coverage
Elite Home Warranty offers three standard coverage options:
- Elite Appliances plan
- Elite Systems plan
- Elite Complete
Elite Complete is the only plan that covers a combination of both home systems and appliances. The other two plans — Elite Appliance and Elite System — offer individual coverage for appliances or systems only respectively.
In addition to its plans, Elite offers the option to create your own customized plan for the specific systems and appliances you want to cover. You can also include optional coverage for over 25 different items, such as generators, pools and guest houses.
With Elite Home Warranty you can pick a service call fee of $70, $100 or $130. You can also choose a $0 service fee for an increased premium, an option that allows you to skip paying the fee on up to five claims per contract term.
Here’s a breakdown of the systems and appliances that each Elite Home Warranty plan covers:
Elite Appliances (Starts at $44.99/mo.*)
Elite Systems (Starts at $49.99/mo.*)
Elite Complete (Starts at $59.99/mo.*)
- Refrigerator including ice maker and water dispenser
- Range
- Oven
- Cooktop Dishwasher
- Clothes washer
- Clothes dryer
- Built-in microwave
- Garbage disposal
- Ceiling fans
- Air conditioning system
- Heating system
- Electrical system
- Plumbing system
- Plumbing stoppage
- Plumbing fixtures
- Water heater
- Garage door opener
- Refrigerator including ice maker and water dispenser
- Range
- Oven
- Cooktop
- Dishwasher
- Clothes washer
- Clothes dryer
- Built-in microwave
- Garbage disposal
- Ceiling fans
- Air conditioning system
- Heating system
- Electrical system
- Plumbing system
- Plumbing stoppage
- Plumbing fixtures
- Water heater
- Garage door opener
Optional add-ons
Elite Home Warranty offers additional coverage for the following systems and appliance:
- Pool and spa equipment
- Freestanding spa equipment
- Generator
- Limited roof leak repair
- Septic system
- Sump pump
- Well pump
- Ejector pump
- Grinder pump
- Lift pump
- Lawn sprinkler system
- Service line
- Freestanding freezer
- Central Vacuum
- Jetted/Hot tub
- Wine cooler
- Freestanding ice maker
- Water softener
- Water filtration system
- Attic exhaust fan
- Swamp cooler
- Guest house
- Geothermal heating and cooling system
Coverage limits
Home warranties typically have coverage limits, which is the maximum amount you can receive for a covered breakdown. This amount varies from company to company, and depending on the system or appliance.
Elite’s maximum aggregate coverage is $7,000 for home appliances and up to $8,000 for systems. However, you can increase the maximum coverage limit by upgrading your plan to any of Elite’s premium options.
Here’s a breakdown of the coverage limits for each system and appliance:
Covered item
Coverage limit
Refrigerator including ice maker and water dispenser
Up to $3,000 per term
Up to $6,000 per term (with Premium Appliances
Clothes washer
Up to $1,000 per term
Clothes dryer
Up to $1,000 per term
Range/Oven/Cooktop
Up to $2,000 per term
Dishwasher
Up to $1,500 per term
Up to $3,000 per term (with Premium Appliances)
Built-in microwave oven
Up to $500 per term
Up to $1,000 per term (with Premium Appliances)
Garbage disposal
Up to $500 per term
Ceiling fans
Up to $500 per term
Air conditioner including ductwork
Up to $3,000 per term
Up to $5,000 per term (with Premium Systems)
Up to $7,000 per term (with Premium Systems Plus)
Heating including ductwork
Up to $3,000 per term
Up to $5,000 per term (with Premium System)
Up to $7,000 per term (with Premium Systems Plus)
HVAC system
Up to $4,000 per term
Up to $7,000 per term (with Premium System)
Up to $10,000 per term (with Premium Systems Plus)
Electrical system
Up to $2,000 per term
Plumbing
Up to $2,000 per term
Plumbing stoppages
Up to $1,000 per term
Plumbing fixtures
Up to $750 per term
Water heater
Up to $2,000 per term
Garage door opener
Up to $1,000 per term
Well pump
Up to $1,000 per term
Septic system
Up to $1,500 per term
Sump pump
Up to $1,000 per term
Grinder pump
Up to $1,000 per term
Ejector pump
Up to $1,000 per term
Lift pump
Up to $1,000 per term
Effluent pump
Up to $1,000 per term
Pool and spa equipment
Up to $1,500 per term
Central vacuum
Up to $500 per term
Water filtration system
Up to $750 per term
Freestanding freezer
Up to $750 per term
Freestanding ice maker
Up to $500 per term
Lawn sprinkler system
Up to $1,000 per term
Indoor jetted/hot tub
Up to $750 per term
Wine cooler
Up to $500 per term
Water softener
Up to $750 per term
Attic exhaust fan
Up to $500 per term
Limited roof leak repair
Up to $1,000 per term
Geothermal heating and cooling system
Up to $4,000 per term
Guest house
Up to $5,000 per term
Code upgrades, modifications, crane or lifting services
Up to $1,000 per term
What Elite Home Warranty doesn’t cover
As is typically the case with home warranty companies, Elite Home Warranty doesn’t cover items with preexisting conditions, that have been subject to a recall or covered under manufacturer or extended warranties.
Other events and/or components that are also excluded from coverage, include:
- Routine maintenance or cleaning
- Cosmetic damage
- Flues, venting, chimneys and exhaust lines
- Fire sprinkler systems or solar systems
- Damages caused by people, pests, pets or accidents, fire, freezing or water damage
- Smart gadgets
- Exterior electrical lines and wiring
- Smoke detectors, doorbells or alarm systems
- Pipes located underneath a concrete foundation
- Interior or exterior stoppages caused by collapsed, damaged or broken drain
Exclusions and limitations can vary depending on your location, we recommend checking the specific service contract for your state.
Elite Home Warranty Availability
State availability
Elite Home Warranty is available in 46 states — all except California, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.
Contact information
Elite Home Warranty offers 24/7 customer service.
To request a service, you can either call 1-888-354-8398 or file a claim form online.
For quotes or to speak with an expert you can call 1-888-575-9655.
User experience
Customers can easily check plans, pricing and information on coverage limitations on Elite Home Warranty’s website. Potential customers can also get access to sample policies from each state where the company operates.
Although you can request a quote online, the company requires that you speak to a service representative over phone or email to complete the process. This is unlike most competitors, which typically let you get a free quote and go through the entire purchase process online.
Elite Home Warranty Credentials
Regulatory or legal actions
As of this writing, we didn’t find any recent regulatory or legal actions against Elite Home Warranty.
Although our editorial team tries to include the latest and most accurate information on regulatory and legal actions, this information may not be complete or fully up to date. We recommend you do your own research for the latest information.
Elite Home Warranty’s Satisfaction
Third-party ratings
Better Business Bureau (BBB): 4.96 out of 5 average based on 279 customer reviews.
Customer complaints
Elite Home Warranty has a A+ rating from BBB and a customer rating of 4.96 out of 5, which is higher than many competitors in the industry. The company also has fewer complaints than most competitors. According to its BBB business profile, there have only been two complaints filed against Elite in the last three years. Although, this can be due in part to the fact that Elite has only been in business since 2020.
As of this writing, we didn't find any pattern of complaints regarding Elite HW’s services.
The information provided in this section is based on data available at the time of writing.
Elite Home Warranty Comparison
Here’s how Elite Home Warranty compares to two major competitors.
Elite Home Warranty vs. Select Home Warranty
Select Home Warranty stands out for offering affordable home warranty plans and multiple discounts throughout the year.
Although Select offers similar coverage options and pricing to Elite Home Warranty, its coverage caps are much lower. For instance, with Select, the maximum coverage limit for appliances, electrical systems and plumbing is $500, whereas Elite offers up to $3,000 for appliances such as refrigerators, and up to $2,000 for electrical and plumbing systems. Select also offers a $75 fixed service call fee, while with Elite you can pick a fee between $70 and $130.
On the other hand, Select includes roof leak coverage with all its plans, a service that’s only available as an add-on through Elite Home Warranty.
Company
Plan pricing (per month)
Service fee (or deductible)
Availability
BBB rating
Elite Home Warranty
$44.99 - $59.99
Select Home Warranty
$42 - $55*
$75
Read the full Select Home Warranty review.
Elite Home Warranty vs. Choice Home Warranty
Unlike Elite Home Warranty, Choice Home Warranty offers two home warranty plans that cover a combination of home systems and appliances.
Choice’s Basic Plan covers most major systems and appliances, except for air conditioning systems and laundry appliances which are covered under the Total Plan. Plans also have a standard service fee of $85.
However, Choice Home Warranty is the subject of a lawsuit filed in 2019 in the state of Arizona, involving allegations of making alleged false promises to customers. The company isn’t accredited by the BBB either and holds a C rating.
Company
Plan pricing (per month)
Service call fee (or deductible)
Availability
BBB rating
Elite Home Warranty
Read the full Choice Home Warranty review
Elite Home Warranty FAQs
Is Elite Home Warranty legit?
How much is the service call fee of Elite Home Warranty?
What does Elite Home Warranty cover?
Does Elite Home Warranty have a waiting period?
How much does Elite Home Warranty cost?
How we evaluated Elite Home Warranty
Since 2020, we’ve spent thousands of hours reviewing and researching the top home warranty providers in the industry.
We evaluated Elite Home Warranty based on the following factors:
- Services offered: We considered the company’s home warranty plans, coverage limitations and compared them to competitors’.
- Cost: We reviewed pricing and coverage caps to determine cost-effectiveness.
- Availability: We preferred companies with nationwide coverage or servicing at least 30 states.
- Legal actions: We checked if the company had any recent legal or regulatory actions lodged against it.
- Customer service: We researched the company’s standing with BBB and examined customer reviews and satisfaction ratings to assess customers' experience and any patterns of complaints.
For our full methodology, read our complete guide to the Best Home Warranty Companies.
Summary of Money’s Elite Home Warranty Review
Elite Home Warranty provides three coverage options: Elite Appliances, Elite Systems and Elite Complete. The company also allows customers to create custom plans and offers optional coverage for a wide variety of items. Service call fees range from $70 to $130, with an option for a $0 service fee for an increased premium.
Elite Home Warranty has a higher-than-industry-average A+ rating and fewer customer complaints than most competitors, according to its business profile in BBB.