Elite Home Warranty Review

Elite Home Warranty offers comprehensive home warranty coverage in 46 states, and stands out for its customizable plans and extensive selection of optional items.

A home warranty, like Elite’s, provides coverage for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances. It also offers financial protection against unexpected breakdowns, ensuring that homeowners can address issues without bearing the full cost of repairs.

Below we review Elite Home Warranty’s coverage options, availability, and customer satisfaction, along with a comparison to key competitors.

Elite Home Warranty Overview

Founded in 2020, Elite Home Warranty is a relatively new home warranty service provider headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Pros Ability to use your own technician

Option to choose $0 service fee

High coverage caps

Customizable plans Cons Not available in California, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

Relatively new company with few years of experience

Elite Home Warranty Services

Elite Home Warranty plans and coverage

Elite Home Warranty offers three standard coverage options:

Elite Appliances plan

Elite Systems plan

Elite Complete

Elite Complete is the only plan that covers a combination of both home systems and appliances. The other two plans — Elite Appliance and Elite System — offer individual coverage for appliances or systems only respectively.

In addition to its plans, Elite offers the option to create your own customized plan for the specific systems and appliances you want to cover. You can also include optional coverage for over 25 different items, such as generators, pools and guest houses.

With Elite Home Warranty you can pick a service call fee of $70, $100 or $130. You can also choose a $0 service fee for an increased premium, an option that allows you to skip paying the fee on up to five claims per contract term.

Here’s a breakdown of the systems and appliances that each Elite Home Warranty plan covers:

Elite Appliances (Starts at $44.99/mo.*) Elite Systems (Starts at $49.99/mo.*) Elite Complete (Starts at $59.99/mo.*) Refrigerator including ice maker and water dispenser

Range

Oven

Cooktop Dishwasher

Clothes washer

Clothes dryer

Built-in microwave

Garbage disposal

Ceiling fans Air conditioning system

Heating system

Electrical system

Plumbing system

Plumbing stoppage

Plumbing fixtures

Water heater

Garage door opener Refrigerator including ice maker and water dispenser

Range

Oven

Cooktop

Dishwasher

Clothes washer

Clothes dryer

Built-in microwave

Garbage disposal

Ceiling fans

Air conditioning system

Heating system

Electrical system

Plumbing system

Plumbing stoppage

Plumbing fixtures

Water heater

Garage door opener

Optional add-ons

Elite Home Warranty offers additional coverage for the following systems and appliance:

Pool and spa equipment

Freestanding spa equipment

Generator

Limited roof leak repair

Septic system

Sump pump

Well pump

Ejector pump

Grinder pump

Lift pump

Lawn sprinkler system

Service line

Freestanding freezer

Central Vacuum

Jetted/Hot tub

Wine cooler

Freestanding ice maker

Water softener

Water filtration system

Attic exhaust fan

Swamp cooler

Guest house

Geothermal heating and cooling system

Coverage limits

Home warranties typically have coverage limits, which is the maximum amount you can receive for a covered breakdown. This amount varies from company to company, and depending on the system or appliance.

Elite’s maximum aggregate coverage is $7,000 for home appliances and up to $8,000 for systems. However, you can increase the maximum coverage limit by upgrading your plan to any of Elite’s premium options.

Here’s a breakdown of the coverage limits for each system and appliance:

Covered item Coverage limit Refrigerator including ice maker and water dispenser Up to $3,000 per term Up to $6,000 per term (with Premium Appliances Clothes washer Up to $1,000 per term Clothes dryer Up to $1,000 per term Range/Oven/Cooktop Up to $2,000 per term Dishwasher Up to $1,500 per term Up to $3,000 per term (with Premium Appliances) Built-in microwave oven Up to $500 per term Up to $1,000 per term (with Premium Appliances) Garbage disposal Up to $500 per term Ceiling fans Up to $500 per term Air conditioner including ductwork Up to $3,000 per term Up to $5,000 per term (with Premium Systems) Up to $7,000 per term (with Premium Systems Plus) Heating including ductwork Up to $3,000 per term Up to $5,000 per term (with Premium System) Up to $7,000 per term (with Premium Systems Plus) HVAC system Up to $4,000 per term Up to $7,000 per term (with Premium System) Up to $10,000 per term (with Premium Systems Plus) Electrical system Up to $2,000 per term Plumbing Up to $2,000 per term Plumbing stoppages Up to $1,000 per term Plumbing fixtures Up to $750 per term Water heater Up to $2,000 per term Garage door opener Up to $1,000 per term Well pump Up to $1,000 per term Septic system Up to $1,500 per term Sump pump Up to $1,000 per term Grinder pump Up to $1,000 per term Ejector pump Up to $1,000 per term Lift pump Up to $1,000 per term Effluent pump Up to $1,000 per term Pool and spa equipment Up to $1,500 per term Central vacuum Up to $500 per term Water filtration system Up to $750 per term Freestanding freezer Up to $750 per term Freestanding ice maker Up to $500 per term Lawn sprinkler system Up to $1,000 per term Indoor jetted/hot tub Up to $750 per term Wine cooler Up to $500 per term Water softener Up to $750 per term Attic exhaust fan Up to $500 per term Limited roof leak repair Up to $1,000 per term Geothermal heating and cooling system Up to $4,000 per term Guest house Up to $5,000 per term Code upgrades, modifications, crane or lifting services Up to $1,000 per term

What Elite Home Warranty doesn’t cover

As is typically the case with home warranty companies, Elite Home Warranty doesn’t cover items with preexisting conditions, that have been subject to a recall or covered under manufacturer or extended warranties.

Other events and/or components that are also excluded from coverage, include:

Routine maintenance or cleaning

Cosmetic damage

Flues, venting, chimneys and exhaust lines

Fire sprinkler systems or solar systems

Damages caused by people, pests, pets or accidents, fire, freezing or water damage

Smart gadgets

Exterior electrical lines and wiring

Smoke detectors, doorbells or alarm systems

Pipes located underneath a concrete foundation

Interior or exterior stoppages caused by collapsed, damaged or broken drain

Exclusions and limitations can vary depending on your location, we recommend checking the specific service contract for your state.

Elite Home Warranty Availability

State availability

Elite Home Warranty is available in 46 states — all except California, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

Contact information

Elite Home Warranty offers 24/7 customer service.

To request a service, you can either call 1-888-354-8398 or file a claim form online.

For quotes or to speak with an expert you can call 1-888-575-9655.

User experience

Customers can easily check plans, pricing and information on coverage limitations on Elite Home Warranty’s website. Potential customers can also get access to sample policies from each state where the company operates.

Although you can request a quote online, the company requires that you speak to a service representative over phone or email to complete the process. This is unlike most competitors, which typically let you get a free quote and go through the entire purchase process online.

Elite Home Warranty Credentials

Regulatory or legal actions

As of this writing, we didn’t find any recent regulatory or legal actions against Elite Home Warranty.

Although our editorial team tries to include the latest and most accurate information on regulatory and legal actions, this information may not be complete or fully up to date. We recommend you do your own research for the latest information.

Elite Home Warranty’s Satisfaction

Third-party ratings

Better Business Bureau (BBB): 4.96 out of 5 average based on 279 customer reviews.

Customer complaints

Elite Home Warranty has a A+ rating from BBB and a customer rating of 4.96 out of 5, which is higher than many competitors in the industry. The company also has fewer complaints than most competitors. According to its BBB business profile, there have only been two complaints filed against Elite in the last three years. Although, this can be due in part to the fact that Elite has only been in business since 2020.

As of this writing, we didn't find any pattern of complaints regarding Elite HW’s services.

The information provided in this section is based on data available at the time of writing.

Elite Home Warranty Comparison

Here’s how Elite Home Warranty compares to two major competitors.

Elite Home Warranty vs. Select Home Warranty

Select Home Warranty stands out for offering affordable home warranty plans and multiple discounts throughout the year.

Although Select offers similar coverage options and pricing to Elite Home Warranty, its coverage caps are much lower. For instance, with Select, the maximum coverage limit for appliances, electrical systems and plumbing is $500, whereas Elite offers up to $3,000 for appliances such as refrigerators, and up to $2,000 for electrical and plumbing systems. Select also offers a $75 fixed service call fee, while with Elite you can pick a fee between $70 and $130.

On the other hand, Select includes roof leak coverage with all its plans, a service that’s only available as an add-on through Elite Home Warranty.

Company Plan pricing (per month) Service fee (or deductible) Availability BBB rating Elite Home Warranty $44.99 - $59.99 $70, $100, $130 46 states A+ Select Home Warranty $42 - $55* $75 46 states B

Read the full Select Home Warranty review.

Elite Home Warranty vs. Choice Home Warranty

Unlike Elite Home Warranty, Choice Home Warranty offers two home warranty plans that cover a combination of home systems and appliances.

Choice’s Basic Plan covers most major systems and appliances, except for air conditioning systems and laundry appliances which are covered under the Total Plan. Plans also have a standard service fee of $85.

However, Choice Home Warranty is the subject of a lawsuit filed in 2019 in the state of Arizona, involving allegations of making alleged false promises to customers. The company isn’t accredited by the BBB either and holds a C rating.

Company Plan pricing (per month) Service call fee (or deductible) Availability BBB rating Elite Home Warranty $44.99 - $59.99 $70, $100, $130 46 states A+ Choice Home Warranty $46 - $55* $85 49 states C

Read the full Choice Home Warranty review

Explore other home warranty options

Check out our reviews for other home warranty companies to consider:

Elite Home Warranty FAQs Is Elite Home Warranty legit? chevron-down chevron-up Elite Home Warranty is a limited liability company registered in 2020 with headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. The company holds an A+ rating with the BBB and has no record of major complaints. How much is the service call fee of Elite Home Warranty? chevron-down chevron-up Elite Home Warranty lets you pick your service fee between $70, $100 or $130. You can also opt for a $0 service fee for an increased yearly premium. What does Elite Home Warranty cover? chevron-down chevron-up Elite Home Warranty covers major home systems and appliances, such as electrical systems, plumbing, heating systems, air conditioning, garage door openers and kitchen appliances. Does Elite Home Warranty have a waiting period? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, like most home warranty companies, Elite Home Warranty has a 30-day waiting period. Coverage is limited during this time unless you provide a valid home inspection report before purchasing your plan. How much does Elite Home Warranty cost? chevron-down chevron-up Elite Home Warranty plans start at around $44.99 and $59.99, depending on the type of plan you choose. Pricing can also vary depending on your location and the selected service call fee.

How we evaluated Elite Home Warranty

Since 2020, we’ve spent thousands of hours reviewing and researching the top home warranty providers in the industry.

We evaluated Elite Home Warranty based on the following factors:

Services offered: We considered the company’s home warranty plans, coverage limitations and compared them to competitors’.

Cost: We reviewed pricing and coverage caps to determine cost-effectiveness.

Availability: We preferred companies with nationwide coverage or servicing at least 30 states.

Legal actions: We checked if the company had any recent legal or regulatory actions lodged against it.

Customer service: We researched the company’s standing with BBB and examined customer reviews and satisfaction ratings to assess customers' experience and any patterns of complaints.

For our full methodology, read our complete guide to the Best Home Warranty Companies.

Summary of Money’s Elite Home Warranty Review

Elite Home Warranty provides three coverage options: Elite Appliances, Elite Systems and Elite Complete. The company also allows customers to create custom plans and offers optional coverage for a wide variety of items. Service call fees range from $70 to $130, with an option for a $0 service fee for an increased premium.

Elite Home Warranty has a higher-than-industry-average A+ rating and fewer customer complaints than most competitors, according to its business profile in BBB.