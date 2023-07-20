Amazon Home Warranty Review

While homeowners insurance covers any damage to the structure of your property, it doesn't cover the cost of repairs or replacement for appliances and systems within your home. That's why many homeowners opt for a home warranty protection plan to help cover any unexpected repairs or replacements in the event of an appliance or system malfunction.

Whether you're just discovering what is a home warranty or already evaluating the best home warranty companies, there are a large number of factors to consider when making a selection.

Amazon Home Warranty (AHW) — not to be confused with the online retailer, Amazon — stands out for a strong selection of optional add-ons that help provide coverage for a wide variety of items. However, its reputation is marred by poor customer satisfaction ratings and multiple lawsuits. Read on to learn more about Amazon Home Warranty, from its plans and pricing to details about customer experience.

Best variety of Optional Add-Ons

One of AHW's main advantages is its extensive range of optional add-ons. These supplemental add-on options provide coverage for items not covered by the core plans.

Available add-ons include but are not limited to:

Pool and spa

Additional central A/C or heating

Additional basic appliances, e.g. fridge, oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer

Wine refrigerator

Standalone freezer

Whole house humidifier

Limited roof leak

Septic system, septic tank plumbing

Central vacuum systems

Well pumps

Ice-maker

Amazon Home Warranty Pros and Cons

Pros Wide range of optional add-ons

Appliance-only, major systems-only and combination plans available

Claims reporting available 24/7 by phone and online

90-day guarantee on repairs

No inspection or maintenance records required Cons Not offered in all states

No coverage for appliances and systems with pre-existing conditions

Payout limits are relatively low

Poor customer ratings

Multiple lawsuits against the company

Pros explained

Wide selection of add-ons

Compared to other home warranty companies, AHW offers a vast number of optional add-ons to help cover a wide variety of items.

Appliance-only, major systems-only and combination plans offered

AHW offers plans that cover systems and appliances. This helps give customers the flexibility to choose the coverage that best suits their needs.

24/7 claims reporting

Customers can report a claim 24/7 online or by phone.

90-day guarantee on repairs

While many other home warranty companies only provide a 30-day guarantee, AHW offers a 90-day guarantee on all repairs. Additionally, if AHW cannot repair the item, the company claims it will replace it or offer an alternative.

No inspection or maintenance records required

Some home warranty companies require proof of regular maintenance and inspections. AHW does not require any such records for coverage.

Cons explained

Not offered in all states

Although plans are offered to residents of over 40 states, AHW is only available in some states (e.g., unavailable in California, Iowa, Oklahoma, Washington, New Mexico and Utah).

No coverage for items with pre-existing conditions

Whether you already know about a problem with an item before signing up for a home warranty or discover a pre-existing problem during an inspection, AHW does not provide coverage for items with conditions existing before enrollment.

Low payout limits

While the exact amount varies depending on the appliance or system under coverage, AHW’s coverage limits are relatively low compared to other home warranty companies. This means that customers could end up paying out of pocket for repairs that another home warranty provider would cover.

Poor customer ratings

AHW home warranty ratings from customers on popular review sites are notably low. The company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating is F, with nearly 2,000 customer complaints posted in the past three years.

Multiple lawsuits against the company

Several legal issues are centered on AHW. For example, a 2021 lawsuit filed by the Arizona Attorney General alleged false advertising via fake positive BBB reviews and misleading customers about how long the business had been in operation. AHW settled for $150,000. This year (2023), the Ohio Attorney General also filed a lawsuit against AHW, claiming the company did not fulfill advertised benefits of service contracts.

Amazon Home Warranty Plans

AHW offers three core plans: an Essential Appliances Plan, a Major Systems Plan and a Combo Plan. These plans come with different prices and scopes of coverage.

It's important to note that none of these plans cover items with pre-existing conditions, and AHW's claims department will decide whether a covered item has a pre-existing condition. This can lead to a relatively vague set of criteria that may lead to denied claims.

Essential Appliances Plan

The Essential Appliances Plan covers eight core kitchen and laundry appliances:

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (with ice maker)

Clothes dryer

Freezer (standalone)

Trash compactor

Oven/range/stove/cooktop

Clothes washer

Microwave ovens

Major Systems Plan

The Major Systems Plan covers eight essential home systems that are critical to comfortable living:

Central AC system (two Units)

Central heating system

Plumbing (including stoppages)

Electrical system

Hot water heater

Ductwork

Jetted bathtub

Garage door openers

Combo Plan

The Combo Plan provides coverage for all 16 items covered by the Essential Appliances and Major Systems plans. This plan is AHW’s most comprehensive coverage offering and provides the most value for customers needing full home coverage.

In addition to the items listed above, AHW's Combo Plan also includes coverage for:

Instant hot water dispenser

Garbage disposal

Attic fan

Ceiling fan

Bathroom exhaust fan

Doorbell

Kitchen fan/exhaust hood

Amazon Home Warranty Pricing

AHW's pricing is based on the age and size of your home, as well as its location. For many homes and areas, the Essential Appliances and the Major Systems plans cost $479 a year, while the Combo Plan is $579 a year — well within industry standards.

Additional coverage adds to the price of each plan. The prices will vary depending on the items chosen for extra coverage but typically range between $50 to $200.

Items like a spa or pool are more expensive, while additional microwaves and standalone freezers are less expensive. There is also a service fee of $75 per visit, which is also well within industry standards.

Amazon Home Warranty Financial Stability

Amazon Home Warranty hasn't been rated by any of the major financial rating agencies. However, the company has been in business for over four years and continues to expand across the country.

While AHW does not have the same level of financial stability as some of its competitors, such as American Home Shield, it does appear to be continually enrolling new customers and paying out the claims deemed valid.

Amazon Home Warranty Accessibility

Availability

Amazon Home Warranty provides coverage for both small and large properties, including single-family homes, apartments, condos, townhomes and more.

AHW is available in over 40 states across the country. The states that are and aren't covered have changed fairly frequently over the past few years. Currently, residents of California, Iowa, Oklahoma, Washington, New Mexico, and Utah will need to look elsewhere for coverage.

The best way to check if AHW is available in your state is to visit its website. When you get to the company's “Get Quote” page, you'll be prompted to enter your personal information, including your address and ZIP code. AHW will then let you know if it can provide service in your area.

Contact Information

If you have any questions or would like to file a claim, you can call its customer service team at 614-741-0000 or send an email to info@awhp.com. You can also contact the company through a form on its "contact us" page.

User Experience

AHW's website is simple to navigate. On the downside, the FAQ section is relatively limited, and the only way to receive pricing information is by entering your personal information, which may be off-putting to some users.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Keep your home up-and-running with Select Home Warranties! Home Warranties protect your home and appliances while safeguarding your budget against unexpected expenses. Click below today to find out more. See Plans

Amazon Home Warranty Customer Satisfaction

Although AHW is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it does have a page on the BBB website. As of this writing, AHW has an F rating from the BBB and an average star rating of 1.05 out of 5 from nearly 2,000 customer reviews on the platform. An official rating of F from the BBB indicates the company is not acting transparently about its services.

On the plus side, AHW has successfully closed out 300 customer complaints over the past 12 months on the platform. This may suggest a renewed commitment to customer service and transparency on the company's part.

Aside from the BBB page, other review sites yield similarly low customer satisfaction ratings. Many of these reviews cite poor customer service, slow response times and unfair claim denials for normal wear as their top issues.

Additionally, several lawsuits have been filed against AHW. These include lawsuits in Arizona (2021), New Jersey (2022) and Ohio (2023).

Amazon Home Warranty FAQ Is AHW home warranty legit? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, AHW is a legitimate home warranty company offering coverage for home systems and appliances. The company has been in business since 2018 and currently serves customers in over 40 states nationwide. However, its poor customer satisfaction ratings and the multiple lawsuits against the company are concerning. Is Amazon Home Warranty part of Amazon? chevron-down chevron-up No, AHW is not affiliated in any way with Amazon. The company is a separate entity from the online retail giant. Can you cancel Amazon Home Warranty at any time? chevron-down chevron-up If you cancel within the first 30 days of purchasing a plan, AHW promises to provide a full refund. You can cancel anytime after the first month is up. Depending on your area's local regulations and state laws, you may be entitled to a pro-rated refund. There will also be a cancellation fee of $30 or 10% of the contract fee, whichever is less. How do I file a claim with Amazon Home Warranty? chevron-down chevron-up To file a claim with AHW, call its customer service line 24/7 at 614-741-0000. Claims can also be filed on the company's website through its customer login portal. This page will also allow you to manage your plan, add additional coverage and view previous claims.

How We Evaluated Amazon Home Warranty

To evaluate the company, we looked at various factors, from Amazon Home Warranty reviews and ratings to coverage options and pricing. The following were some of the most important criteria we looked at:

Company reputation: We checked out Amazon Home Warranty reviews and ratings to get an idea of the company's overall standing in the industry. We also looked at court documents and reports of legal issues.

Coverage options: We looked at the types of coverage Amazon Home Warranty offers, as well as any special features such as additional protection for systems and appliances.

Pricing: We compared the cost of AHW plans to those offered by other home warranty companies.

Customer service: We evaluated how helpful and responsive the customer service team is in addressing customer inquiries.

Claims process: We looked at how easy it is to file a claim with AHW and how quickly claims are processed.

Contract terms: We took a close look at the contract terms to understand any restrictions or limitations that may apply.

User experience: We reviewed how easy it is to use the AHW website and its quote tool, as well as how the company communicates its policies and procedures.

Cancellation policy: We evaluated AHW's cancellation policy to make sure it is fair and reasonable.

Summary of Money's Amazon Home Warranty Review

When looking for a home warranty policy, it's vital that you understand what does a home warranty cover, what it doesn't and what you should expect to pay.

After thorough research, we found that AHW offers a highly customizable home warranty plan with fair pricing and decent coverage. However, the company's poor rating from the Better Business Bureau, consistently low customer reviews, legal issues and ambiguous process for citing pre-existing conditions are all red flags.

We recommend reading through the contract and familiarizing yourself with AHW's policies before signing up. If you find that the company provides specific coverage that you can't find elsewhere, it may be worth the risk. For most homeowners, however, we recommend considering other reputable home warranty companies before making a decision.