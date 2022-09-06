AFC Home Club Home Warranty Review | Home Warranties

Home warranty companies provide repairs or replacements of home’s systems and appliances when they break down. It’s a good idea to have a dedicated plan to cover the cost of maintaining these appliances and systems because not even the best home insurance typically cover these issues or items.

AFC Home Club Home Warranty Overview

AFC (America’s First Choice) Home Club offers home warranty service contracts that protect your home’s appliances and systems in case of breakdown and mechanical failure. The company offers four coverage plans, optional plan add-ons and a workmanship guarantee that lasts for as long as your plan is active with AFC — up to three years in some cases. You can also choose the service technician of your choice when it’s time to ask for help.

Pros

Choose a licensed contractor to do repairs

A workmanship guarantee for as long as you are a member — up to three years in some cases

More services plan options compared to other home warranty companies Cons

Doesn't serve customers in Hawaii

Appliances and systems with pre-existing issues are not covered

Many exclusions, terms and limitations; must read the fine print to know what is covered

Here’s some helpful information that can help you determine if AFC is the right home warranty company for you.

AFC Home Club’s Services

A home warranty plan can keep you from seeking financial assistance elsewhere (like taking out home improvement loans) to make repairs or replace appliances and bring you peace of mind.

This is where a home warranty company like AFC can help.

[H3] What AFC Home Club offers

AFC Home Club’s four home warranty coverage plans include:

Silver Plan - The Silver Plan covers up to nine appliances in the household. This includes common household items such as laundry appliances (e.g. clothes washer and clothes dryer), kitchen appliances and garage door openers. It costs between $31.50 and $36 a month. Gold Plan - The Gold Plan offers coverage for up to 15 appliances and in-built systems. It covers major appliances and systems, including plumbing systems — but not plumbing stoppages —, electrical systems, heating systems, kitchen appliances and laundry appliances. The plan costs between $45 and $49.50 a month. Platinum Plan - AFC Home Club’s Platinum Plan offers protection for up to 18 home appliances and built-in systems. It covers all major appliances and systems, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), laundry appliances, kitchen appliances, ice makers and fans (Attic, Ceiling and Exhaust Fans). The plan costs between $49.50 and $54 a month, depending on your location. Systems Plan - The Systems Plan offers coverage for up to 6 common household systems, including ductwork, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. The plan costs between $38.25 and $42.75 a month.

All plans vary in cost depending on your location and have a cancellation fee of $75. AFC offers the following coverage options for other appliances and systems for an additional fee:

Well pump

Sump pump

Freezers (stand-alone)

Pool and spa

Central vacuum

Septic system

Tankless water heater

Hot water dispenser

AFC’s program operates like a membership, which also grants additional benefits and perks:

Free credit monitoring and identity protection alerts from MoneyTips

Discount on parts and accessories for home appliances through Encompass

Special rates for Cove home security products

Access to the Emergency Alert Network

A DealCash membership for savings at thousands of participating restaurants and retailers nationwide

Pet benefits

Vision and dental insurance and discounts

Whole life insurance

Accidental death insurance

AFC also stands out because of the option to choose your own licensed, bonded and insured contractor when it’s time to get work done. If you don’t have access to a qualified contractor, the company can dispatch a service provider within 24-48 hours of initiating your request. Once the work is complete, AFC will pay the service provider directly.

Another standout feature that AFC has is its workmanship guarantee. Unlike many other home warranty providers, AFC will guarantee repairs for as long as you are a member or up to three years.

Finally, AFC’s website states that your rate will not go up upon renewing your membership or plan. There are also discounts for three-year service plans.

What AFC Home Club doesn’t offer

You can learn what America’s First Choice Home Club does and doesn’t cover in their plans by checking its website. It's important to note that even some appliances that are covered by the warranty may have parts that are excluded from the coverage.

For instance, some parts of kitchen refrigerators, such as coils, valves, touch displays, water lines, door hinges, filters and removable parts, are not covered. You may also find that your garbage disposal and all its parts are covered, but diagnosis, installation and/or breakdown from misuse are not. AFC requires that your HVAC systems receive annual maintenance to be eligible for coverage.

Moreover, AFC Home Club plans will not cover damages caused by natural disasters, accidents or neglect. Examples of natural disasters and accidents that an AFC service plan would not cover include:

Fire

Floods

Wind

Hail storms

Earthquakes

Rain

Theft

Vandalism

AFC plans don’t offer protection for damage caused by pests, mold, or mildew. You should also know that the company doesn’t protect professional-grade systems and appliances. Make sure to read your service contract to know what’s covered and what’s excluded in the plan of your choice.

The company has a $1,000 coverage limit for appliances that are professional-series. Professional-series appliances include Wolf, Samsung, Viking, GE Monogram, Thermador and more.

AFC Home Club’s Credentials

When you’re researching a home warranty company, it’s important to make sure that the company is accredited and licensed, and ideally doesn’t have pending legal actions against it.

Licenses and Registrations

AFC Home Club was founded in 2009 under the name CRAST, Inc. in Marietta, Georgia. All service contracts are administered under CRAST Inc. dba AFC Home Club.

Awards and Certifications

AFC Home Club has not won any awards or certifications as of this writing.

Regulatory or legal actions

We didn’t uncover any regulatory or legal actions against AFC Home Club Home Warranty. There also seem to be no complaints from industry watchdog groups or government indictments for fraudulent activities.

Note that, although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, this information may not be complete or fully up to date. We recommend you do your own research for the latest information.

AFC Home Club’s Accessibility

One of the most important things to consider in your home warranty search is how easy it is to get hold of customer service, and how quickly claims are processed.

Availability

AFC Home Club Home Warranty is available in every state in the country except Hawaii. Customer servicing is available 24/7 to help initiate and process claims.

Contact Information

You can contact AFC at 844-689-0386 or log on to the AFC Home Club Home Warranty online website. You can get a free quote on its website within 30 seconds.

User Experience

AFC’s website is easy to navigate and provides detailed information about its service contracts, terms and limitations. You can also use the website to submit and manage your service requests.

Limitations

AFC Home Club has a 30-day waiting period for coverage, from when you sign the contract (with a money-back guarantee if you cancel within that timeframe). However, once those 30 days are up, AFC has a 48-hour response time on weekdays. Note that service claims made on weekends and holidays can be up to 4 days.

AFC Home Club’s Customer Satisfaction

There’s a common perception that home warranty companies are somewhat scammy, and will look for any excuse to deny a claim. We’ve found that this isn’t true, though it’s always crucial to read the fine print and understand exactly what you’re getting coverage for and why home warranty companies deny claims. (And looking into current clients’ customer satisfaction certainly doesn’t hurt).

Customer Complaints

Most customer reviews show that customers are satisfied with AFC Home Club’s claims process and assistance with repairs. However, some customers have raised issues regarding customer service when they experience problems with an appliance or technician.

Most complaints are about what the warranty plans don’t cover. This issue may be avoided by reading the contract before choosing a plan.

Third-party Ratings

AFC Home Club has a B rating from the BBB, with 3.1 out of 5 stars based on 418 customer reviews. Its BBB profile shows 144 complaints closed in the last three years and 41 complaints closed in the last 12 months.

The company’s Google Business page shows a 3.6 out of 5-star rating with a total of 1,209 customer reviews.

AFC Home Club FAQ What is the AFC Home Club Home Warranty Plan? chevron-down chevron-up AFC Home Club is a service contract provider that covers home systems and appliances when they break down. The company's standout features include the option to choose your own contractor, a workmanship guarantee that can last up to three years and access to membership benefits with various retailers, insurance companies and discount programs. How long has AFC Home Club Home Warranty been in business? chevron-down chevron-up America's First Choice Home Warranty has been in business since 2009. What is the Cost of an AFC Home Club Home Warranty? chevron-down chevron-up The most basic AFC plan can start as low as $34 per month with a $125 deductible. Prices vary depending on the plan you choose, the location of your home and the service fee option you choose ($75, $100 or $125)

How We Evaluated AFC Home Club

Our methodology for evaluating AFC Home Club was based on publicly available information on its website and other sources. We also considered customer review sites, industry watchdog reports and information from consumer advocacy sites.

Summary of Money’s AFC Home Club Review

America’s 1st Choice Home Club has some unique features that could make it the ideal home warranty service for many homeowners. The company offers greater flexibility because customers can choose their contractor, and the workmanship is guaranteed for up to three years. Its plans offer many coverage options, with plenty of membership perks and benefits, to boot.

The real measure of AFC’s services comes down to what happens when you need repairs. We suggest you review a sample contract on its site, contact the customer service department to address any questions you may have. You should also go through the common complaints on its reviews to see how the company deals with challenges as it fulfills service requests.

Once you’re satisfied with your research, choose the best home warranty company that will work for you.