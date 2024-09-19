Associate Editor Personal Finance, Consumer Credit, Credit Cards, Compliance

Gabriel Sánchez Vissepó is the Associate Editor for the consumer credit team at Money.

Since joining the company in 2018, he has been a writer, editor and SEO specialist. He has edited numerous articles on credit cards and general finance, ensuring that readers get the clear and thoughtful information they need to make sound financial decisions.

Prior to becoming an editor, Gabriel had been writing professionally for 15 years. In addition to Money, his work has been featured on MSN, Yahoo! News, Consumersadvocate.org, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of local publications. As a writer, he’s interviewed experts and done comprehensive research on a wide variety of financial, home and lifestyle topics including savings accounts, mortgages, home warranties, pest control and solar panels.

His experience as a bank representative also gave him valuable insight into consumers’ challenges with credit, all of which have proven useful in his current editing role, particularly in regards to credit cards.

He graduated cum laude from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He has also completed several courses related to Google Analytics and Google Search Console and attended the 2022 News and Editorial SEO Summit (NESS).