Gabriel Sánchez Vissepó

Associate EditorPersonal Finance, Consumer Credit, Credit Cards, Compliance
Joined June 2018

Gabriel Sánchez Vissepó is the Associate Editor for the consumer credit team at Money.

Since joining the company in 2018, he has been a writer, editor and SEO specialist. He has edited numerous articles on credit cards and general finance, ensuring that readers get the clear and thoughtful information they need to make sound financial decisions.

Prior to becoming an editor, Gabriel had been writing professionally for 15 years. In addition to Money, his work has been featured on MSN, Yahoo! News, Consumersadvocate.org, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of local publications. As a writer, he’s interviewed experts and done comprehensive research on a wide variety of financial, home and lifestyle topics including savings accounts, mortgages, home warranties, pest control and solar panels.

His experience as a bank representative also gave him valuable insight into consumers’ challenges with credit, all of which have proven useful in his current editing role, particularly in regards to credit cards.

He graduated cum laude from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus, with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He has also completed several courses related to Google Analytics and Google Search Console and attended the 2022 News and Editorial SEO Summit (NESS).

Education

University of Puerto Rico

GABRIEL’S TOP FINANCE TIP

It's great to treat yourself once in a while, but don't live beyond your means.

The latest from Gabriel

5 Best Disability Insurance Options for Physicians

5 Best Disability Insurance Options for Physicians

Insurance
Published: Sep 19, 20249 min read
Corebridge Direct Life Insurance Review

Corebridge Direct Life Insurance Review

Everyday Money
Published: Jul 29, 202411 min read
Chase Sapphire Reserve® Review 2024

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Review 2024

Credit Cards
Published: Aug 2, 202410 min read
How to Repair Bad Credit

How to Repair Bad Credit

Everyday Money
Published: May 8, 202416 min read
ZipRecruiter Job Posting Sites Review

ZipRecruiter Job Posting Sites Review

Careers
Published: Apr 19, 202411 min read
Best Airline Credit Cards of 2024

Best Airline Credit Cards of 2024

Credit CardsTravel
Published: Sep 30, 202432 min read
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

BankingEveryday Money
Published: Sep 13, 20249 min read
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Review

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Review

BankingEveryday Money
Published: Aug 2, 202410 min read
What Is Debt Relief and How Does It Work?

What Is Debt Relief and How Does It Work?

Everyday Money
Published: Jul 15, 202417 min read

