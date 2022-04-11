ZipRecruiter Review | Job Search Sites

ZipRecruiter is one of the leading job search sites available in the U.S. It features a simple design and user-friendly features that help job seekers find the ideal job opportunities.

Continue reading to find out which are ZipRecruiter’s best features, its shortcomings, and how to best use the service to land the job you’ve always wanted.

ZipRecruiter’s Services

Pros Free to use for job seekers

Extensive, searchable database with millions of job postings

Automated AI sends your profile to thousands of employers

One-click application saves time Cons Additional service features for employers can be pricey

Limited four-day trial period for employers

Requires personal and contact information to create a profile

No live customer support help for job seekers

Founded in 2010, ZipRecruiter is a Santa Monica-based company whose stated mission is to provide a quicker and simpler way of connecting employers with job seekers. According to its own data, more than 17.5 million jobs a month are posted on Ziprecruiter.com.

The company offers tools and resources so job seekers can search for and find a job that’s right for them. The site also offers employers of all sizes (small businesses, medium businesses, and enterprises) a platform to post jobs and effectively reach qualified candidates.

The company boasts industry awards for being a positive work environment and customer reviews are generally favorable across the board.

The company offers free services to job seekers and to companies who wish to post jobs. While the services for employees are always free of charge, companies have the option of subscribing to additional service plans for a fee.

To be able to use ZipRecruiter’s services, job seekers must create a user profile with the following information:

Desired job title and location

Country and zip code

Minimum desired pay

Willingness to work remotely

Full name

Email

Phone number

Once the profile is created, job seekers begin to receive job opportunities that match what they are looking for. They also have the opportunity to upload their resumes and polish their profile to make them more visible to hiring managers and potential employers.

What they offer

Vast job search and resume database: With millions of job postings and millions of resumes, ZipRecruiter has all the necessary elements to match job seekers with employers.

AI services: ZipRecruiter uses an AI matching technology it calls Phil to help job seekers maximize their visibility and improve their chances of being noticed and hired. The more interactions the user has with Phil, the more it will learn about your job preferences to be able to find the right opportunities out there. The service also provides notifications and new job alerts.

One-click application: Users who have completed their profile and uploaded their resume to the site have the option of instantly applying to a job with one click. Not having to fill out an application each time quickens the job search process.

Salary insights: Although not as extensive as other job search sites such as Glassdoor, ZipRecruiter does offer salary information based on industry estimates. This added data point can help job seekers focus on the jobs that will match their salary requirements.

What they don’t offer

Learning and development tools: ZipRecruiter’s website does offer a well-rounded FAQ section that can help customers who are having either technical or profile issues, but they lack the educational material some of the best job search sites offer.

ZipRecruiter’s credentials

ZipRecruiter is a legitimate job search and job posting site that has been awarded several industry recognitions. It is also registered as a public company with the SEC.

Licenses and registrations

Since ZipRecruiter is a publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), it is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Awards and certifications

ZipRecruiter has been recognized by various industry websites for its usability and as a great place to work.

In 2021, it won two awards (Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and Best Sales Team) from employment-information platform Comparably.

ZipRecruiter also won ten winter awards from business solution review platform G2, including for “Best Usability,” “Easiest to Use,” and “Users Most Likely to Recommend.”

It was also listed by Built In – an online network of startups and tech companies – as one of the Best Places to Work, one of the Best Paying Companies, and one of the Best Large Companies to Work For in Los Angeles.

Third-party ratings

Aside from customer review websites, ZipRecruiter doesn’t have any third-party ratings we could find.

Regulatory or legal actions

We found no regulatory or legal actions pending against ZipRecruiter.

ZipRecruiter’s accessibility

ZipRecruiter can be used for free by any job seeker in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Services can be accessed via a web browser or mobile apps. Customer support is available for both job seekers and job posters, though direct access to live agents is only accessible for employer accounts.

Availability

The service is available in the U.S. and Canada, including certain territories, like Puerto Rico. ZipRecruiter also has offices in the UK and Israel, with services available for residents in those countries.

All ZipRecruiter services can be accessed through the web platform, while its mobile apps for iOS and Android provide job search functions.

Contact information

As with other websites that serve as job posting and job search sites, ZipRecruiter provides separate customer support for each.

Job seekers can read through various topics in ZipRecruiter's Help Center to find possible solutions to their issues. If that fails, they can write into an automated chatbox to receive additional help in finding the answers to their questions. There are no live agents available for customer support for job seekers.

Employers can also search a variety of topics to find remedies for their technical or account issues. However, ZipRecruiter does offer 24/7 employer support with a dedicated customer care team of live agents available via chat or phone call.

User experience

As the aforementioned awards indicate, job seekers who use ZipRecruiter tend to rate the site’s ease of use and straightforwardness favorably. The site includes trending job titles, job types, categories, cities, and companies, which provides a good overview of the current job landscape. Job descriptions are clearly organized and easy to read.

Users rave about ZipRecruiter’s quick job application feature, allowing job seekers to apply directly within a job posting with just one click or tap.

Limitations

Although navigating the website is typically simple and pain-free, the lack of live agent support for job seekers who confront technical difficulties may be off-putting to some users.

ZipRecruiter’s customer satisfaction

ZipRecruiter has some of the best online reviews and ratings for job search sites. In fact, it claims to be the top-rated job site in the U.S., based on G2 satisfaction ratings.

Customer complaints

When looking at online customer complaints, we found that almost all came from paying customers who used ZipRecruiter for its job posting services. Most of these complaints are associated with billing and collecting issues as well as challenging credit card charges made by the company after the free trial ended. We did not find unfavorable reviews regarding the hiring process, applicant tracking, or any other service functions.

There are very few complaints from job seekers, primarily because the service is free to use. The few complaints we found had to do with receiving unwanted emails and the public posting of resumes without the customer authorizing it knowingly.

Third-party ratings

ZipRecruiter is an accredited business with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It has 54 closed complaints during the last year.

It is also a verified company with an “Excellent” score of 4.7 out of 5 from review site Trustpilot. The rating is calculated from more than 9,000 customer reviews, 93% of which are above average.

The ZipRecruiter Job Search app is highly rated for both the iOS and Android operating systems. It has a 4.8 score on both app stores with over 300,00 ratings each.

ZipRecruiter FAQ Does ZipRecruiter charge a fee? chevron-down chevron-up ZipRecruiter is always free to use for people seeking job opportunities. The company does charge fees for employers who wish to publish multiple job postings and who want to have access to advanced features that help in recruiting quality candidates. ZipRecruiter pricing information can be found on the website. Can ZipRecruiter be trusted? chevron-down chevron-up ZipRecruiter is a trusted and much-used job search and job posting site. Although it is possible that fake job postings can go through, ZipRecruiter has a dedicated team that constantly screens and weeds out any bogus employment opportunities. How many job boards does ZipRecruiter post to? chevron-down chevron-up For employers who use the site to post job openings, ZipRecruiter shares them with more than a hundred job board sites. Further, employers can use ZipRecruiter's integration tools to post their job ads on social media and other job sites such as Linkedin. Is ZipRecruiter salary accurate? chevron-down chevron-up When an employer does not include a pay range in its job posting, ZipRecruiter generates a compensation estimate to give job seekers a range of possible salaries to expect. ZipRecruiter bases this estimate on several factors and cannot guarantee the accuracy of the compensation.

How we evaluated ZipRecruiter job search site

Although ZipRecruiter functions as a top-notch job posting site and recruitment platform for employers, we evaluated the company on its features as a job search site for users seeking out employment opportunities. We rated the company favorably for its extensive database, where employees can search or browse through millions of open positions. Additionally, the website’s simple layout and ease of use scored highly with us.

Summary of Money’s ZipRecruiter job search site review

ZipRecruiter excels in helping job seekers reach a higher number of employers while at the same time offering a streamlined website that’s easy to navigate. The company’s AI matching function and one-click application help eliminate repetitive tasks and speed up the job searching process.

The company could do a better job of providing educational material on its website, and more advanced search options could help in filtering job listings. But these are minor adjustments that don’t detract from ZipRecruiter’s overall positives.