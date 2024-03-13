Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Digital Thermometers

    Some home thermometers are placed in your mouth or rectum, but other models can measure temperature in your ear, by contacting the forehead or with no contact at all. Certain choices even connect to your smartphone.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best digital thermometers. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #10
    		ADC Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer N/A
    • Infrared technology
    • No-touch reading
    • 1-second reading
    • Stores up to 30 readings
    #1
    		Braun Thermoscan 6 Ear Thermometer N/A
    • Results in seconds
    • Disposable filters
    • Guidance for positioning
    • Pre-warmed tip
    #6
    		Equate InfraRed N/A
    • 1-second reading
    • Color-coded readings
    • Stores up to 50 readings
    • Infrared technology
    #2
    		Exergen TAT-2000C N/A
    • Forehead measurement
    • Easy to use
    • Backlight
    • Stores up to 8 readings
    #9
    		HoMedics Non-Contact Infrared Body Thermometer TIE-240 N/A
    • No-touch reading
    • Backlight
    • 2-second reading
    • Stores up to 50 readings
    #3
    		iProven Ear and Forehead Thermometer N/A
    • 1-second reading
    • Infrared technology
    • Backlight
    • Stores up to 20 readings
    • Color-coded readings
    #7
    		Kinsa Smart Thermometers with Personalized Guidance N/A
    • Smart phone-connected
    • Provides guidance based on results
    • Large display
    #5
    		Omron No-Touch Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer N/A
    • No-touch reading
    • Backlight
    • Stores up to 25 readings
    #4
    		Vicks Comfort Flex Thermometer N/A
    • Color-coded readings
    • 8-second reading
    • Oral, rectal, or under arm
    #8
    		Vicks SpeedRead N/A
    • 8-second reading
    • Large display
    • Oral, rectal, or under arm
    • Waterproof
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

