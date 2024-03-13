Vitamin C is essential to the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of your body. While a healthy diet should provide it in the amounts needed for your health, vitamin C supplements are available. Many are high-potency products that, when taken as directed, can easily deliver many times as much vitamin C as doctors say is necessary.
However, for those who seek heavy consumption of this nutrient, here are Money’s picks for the best high-potency vitamin C supplements, along with general information on each of them.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#4
|Doctor's Best Vitamin C with Quali-C
|Vitamin C
|
|
#10
|Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Vitamin C
|Vitamin C Raw organic fruit and vegetable blend Raw probiotic and enzyme blend
|
|
#5
|Nature's Way Vitamin C 1000 mg
|Vitamin C
|
|
#8
|Nature's Bounty Vitamin C with Rose Hips
|Vitamin C Rosehips
|
|
#2
|NOW Supplements Vitamin C Crystals
|Vitamin C
|
|
#1
|NutriFlair Liposomal Vitamin C
|Vitamin C
|
|
#9
|Pure Encapsulations Liposomal Vitamin C Liquid
|Vitamin C Sodium
|
|
#6
|Solaray Super Bio Vitamin C
|Vitamin C Bioflavinoid concentrate Rutin concentrate Hesperidin concentrate Citrus pectin
|
|
#7
|Thorne Research Vitamin C with Flavonoids
|Vitamin C Citrus bioflavionoids
|
|
#3
|Viva Naturals Premium Non-GMO Vitamin C
|Vitamin C
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.