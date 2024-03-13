Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Bandages, Covers and Gauze

    Covering a break in the skin helps to control bleeding from a cut, burn or bite, as well as, protect against infection. Here are Money’s picks for the best bandages, covers and gauze.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		3M N/A
    • Fabric self-adhesive bandages, dressings, bandages
    #1
    		Band-Aid Brand N/A
    • Gauze and bandages
    • Waterproof options
    • Various sizes available
    #3
    		Curad N/A
    • Silicone bandages available for less pain
    • Variety of sizes
    • Touch-free options
    • Waterproof options
    #10
    		Curity N/A
    • Gauze, bandages
    • Various sizes
    #9
    		Dynarex N/A
    • Self-adhesive bangages, gauze, and bandages
    • Various sizes
    #4
    		Hansaplast N/A
    • Gauze and bandages
    • Various sizes available
    • Water-resistant options
    #8
    		Johnson & Johnson Red Cross First Aid Kit N/A
    • Contains bandages, gauze and wipes
    #7
    		Medline N/A
    • Dressings
    • Options for advanced wound care
    #2
    		Nexcare N/A
    • Adhesive gauze pads, dressings, and bandages
    • Waterproof options
    • Various sizes available
    #6
    		Smith & Nephew Opsite N/A
    • Dressings
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.