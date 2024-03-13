A cough, cold or flu can trigger a host of symptoms in your head and chest. Here are Money’s picks for the best combination cough/cold/flu products to address discomfort during the nighttime. We include information on active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.