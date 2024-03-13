A cough, cold or flu can trigger a host of symptoms in your head and chest. Here are Money’s picks for the best combination cough/cold/flu products to address discomfort during the nighttime. We include information on active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Nyquil Cold & Flu
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine
|
|
#2
|Alka-Seltzer Plus Maximum Strength Nighttime Cold and Flu
|Acetaminophen, Doxylamine, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
|
|
#3
|Theraflu Nightime Severe Cold & Cough
|Acetaminophen, Diphenhydramine, Phenylephrine
|
|
#4
|Coricidin HBP Day & Night Multi-Symptom Flu
|Day: Acetaminophen, Guaifenesin Night: Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine
|
|
#5
|Advil Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu
|Ibuprofen, Phenylephrine, Chlorpheniramine
|
|
#6
|Tylenol Cold + Flu Severe Nighttime
|Acetaminophen, Chlorpheniraime, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
|
|
#7
|Robitussin Nighttime Cough
|Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine
|
|
#8
|Mucinex Nightshift Cold & Flu
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Triprolidine
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.