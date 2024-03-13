Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Dandruff Shampoo

    If a regular shampoo isn’t remedying dandruff, you can opt for specialty products that reduce the scalp’s itching, flaking, irritation and redness. Here are Money’s picks for the best dandruff shampoos, along with data on their active ingredients and general notes about their efficacy.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		DHS Zinc Shampoo Pyrithione zinc
    • Twice-weekly treatment
    • Should remain on scalp for several minutes before rinsing
    • Contains fragrance
    #5
    		Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Pyrithione zinc
    • Twice-weekly treatment
    • pH balanced
    #1
    		Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo Pyrithione zinc
    • Works for 72 hours
    • Paraben-free
    • Twice-weekly treatment
    #6
    		Jason Dandruff Relief Shampoo Salicylic acid Sulfur
    • Used 3 times per week
    • Paraben-free
    • Petrolatum-free
    #8
    		Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Shampoo Sodium cocoyl isethionate Tea tree leaf oil
    • Paraben-free
    • Sulfate-free
    • Safe for color-treated hair
    #4
    		Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Coal tar
    • Twice-weekly treatment
    • Starts working after first use
    #2
    		Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Ketoconazole
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Used every 3-4 days
    • Can be used on chemically-processed hair
    #7
    		Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo Pyrithione zinc
    • pH balanced
    • Dermatologist-tested
    #3
    		Selsun Blue Medicated Maximum Strength Dandruff Shampoo Selenium sulfide
    • Twice-weekly treatment
    • pH balanced
