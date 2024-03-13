Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Decongestants, Oral

    Oral decongestants provide short-term relief for a blocked or stuffy nose. Here are Money’s picks for the best decongestants you take orally – as in, through your mouth. We include information on active ingredients and general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Sudafed Pseudoephedrine
    • Improves nasal congestion
    • Treats sinus pressure
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Available as tablets
    • Non-drowsy
    #2
    		Mucinex D Guaifenesin, Pseudoephedrine
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    • Treats congestion
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #3
    		Allegra-D Fexofenadine, Pseudoephedrine
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    • Treats allergy symptoms (sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes)
    • Non-drowsy
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    #4
    		Claritin-D Loratadine, Pseudoephedrine
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    • Treats allergy symptoms (sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes)
    • Non-drowsy
    #5
    		Zyrtec-D Cetirizine, Pseudoephedrine
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    • Treats allergy symptoms (sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes)
    • Non-drowsy
    #6
    		Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion Diphenhydramine, Phenylephrine
    • Relieves sinus pressure
    • Treats allergy symptoms (sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes)
    #7
    		Contac Cold+Flu Aetaminophen, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Pain relief
    • Treats sinus pressure
    • Available as tablets
    #8
    		Sudafed PE Phenylephrine
    • Treats sinus pressure
    • Non-drowsy
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

