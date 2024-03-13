Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Cold Sore Treatments

    While you can treat cold sores with prescription antiviral medications, the best OTC options may also shorten how long you’re affected by these annoyances. Here are Money’s picks for the best cold sore treatments. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with general notes about efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Abreva Cold Sore Cream Docosanol
    • Cream
    • Must be applied 5 times a day
    • Shortens healing time of cold sores
    #8
    		Blistex Medicated Lip Ointment Camphor Dimethicone Menthol Phenol
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Relieves pain from cold sores
    • Moisturizes lips
    • Lip ointment
    #10
    		Campho-Phenique Cold Sore Treatment Camphorated phenol
    • Gel
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Relieves pain from cold sores
    • Prevents infection
    #3
    		Carmex Multi Symptom Cold Sore Treatment Benzocaine White petrolatum
    • Cream
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can be applied up to 4 times a day
    • Relieves cold sore pain and dryness
    #6
    		Compeed Cold Sore Patches Hydrocolloid
    • Protects up to 12 hours
    • Patches
    • Comes in portable box
    #4
    		Herpecin-L Lip Balm Dimethicone Meradimate Octisalate Octinoxate Oxybenzone
    • Contains sunscreen
    • Moisturizes
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Lip balm
    #2
    		Orajel Cold Sore Cream Benzocaine White petrolatum
    • Cream
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can be applied up to 4 times a day
    • Relieves cold sore pain and dryness
    #5
    		Quantum Health Lip Clear Lysine+ Menthol
    • Ointment
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use as needed
    • Relieves itching, burning, pain with cold sores
    #9
    		Releev 1 Day Cold Sore Treatment Benzalkonium chloride
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Antiseptic
    #7
    		Zilactin Cold Sore Gel Benzyl alcohol
    • Relieves pain up tp to 6 hours
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Gel
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.