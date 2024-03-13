While you can treat cold sores with prescription antiviral medications, the best OTC options may also shorten how long you’re affected by these annoyances. Here are Money’s picks for the best cold sore treatments. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with general notes about efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Abreva Cold Sore Cream
|Docosanol
|
|
#8
|Blistex Medicated Lip Ointment
|Camphor Dimethicone Menthol Phenol
|
|
#10
|Campho-Phenique Cold Sore Treatment
|Camphorated phenol
|
|
#3
|Carmex Multi Symptom Cold Sore Treatment
|Benzocaine White petrolatum
|
|
#6
|Compeed Cold Sore Patches
|Hydrocolloid
|
|
#4
|Herpecin-L Lip Balm
|Dimethicone Meradimate Octisalate Octinoxate Oxybenzone
|
|
#2
|Orajel Cold Sore Cream
|Benzocaine White petrolatum
|
|
#5
|Quantum Health Lip Clear Lysine+
|Menthol
|
|
#9
|Releev 1 Day Cold Sore Treatment
|Benzalkonium chloride
|
|
#7
|Zilactin Cold Sore Gel
|Benzyl alcohol
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.