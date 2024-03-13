Over-the-counter menopause supplements generally don't work as well as prescribed hormone replacement therapy. The products typically contain vitamins and homeopathic ingredients and come in the form of tablets or capsules.
Money’s picks for the best products for women’s health and menopause supplements were made by drugs.com, using a methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#2
|Estroven Complete Multi-Symptom
|Rhapontic rhubarb root extract
#7
|Estrovera
|Rhapontic rhubarb
#5
|Femquil
|Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Calcium Magnesium Calcium D-glucarate tetrahydrate Diindolymethane Green tea extract Black cohosh extract Chaste tree extract Turmeric extract Rosemary extract trans-Resveratrol Grape seed extract Glucoraphanin
#1
|Nature's Way AM/PM Menopause Formula
|Green tea extract Asian ginseng root extract Black cohosh extract
#3
|NOW Foods Menopause support
|Organic dong quai Red raspberry Chaste tree extract Red clover Black cohosh extract Soy isoflavone powder Wild yam Licorice Ginger 5-HTP
#8
|Nutrafol Women's Balance
|Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Biotin Iodine Zinc Selenium Maca powder Saw pakmetto extract Collagen Sensoril ashwagandha extract Curcumin extract Full spectrum palm extract Astaxanthin L-lysine L-methionine L-cysteine Horsetail extract Japanses knotweed extract Black pepper extract Capsicum extract
#6
|Remifemin
|Black cohosh
#4
|Source Naturals Eternal Woman Menopause Multiple
|Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Thiamin Riboflavin Niacinamide Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Biotin Pantothenic acid Calcium Magnesium Zinc Selenium Manganese Chromium Sodium Isoflavone Taurine Black cohosh extract Chaste tree berry extract Dong quai root extract N-acetyl cysteine Silymarin alpha-lipoic acid Gingko leaf extract Coenzyme Q10 Licorice root Boron
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.